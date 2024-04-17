April 22: Celebrate Earth Day at California State Parks

Celebrate Earth Day on Monday, April 22 with California State Parks at any of the 280 unique park units across the state. State Parks has numerous Earth Day-themed events planned. They include in-person activities such as guided walks and hikes, workdays and a bioblitz, as well as virtual programming with a live dive broadcast exploring the hidden world of the ocean.

“I’d like to invite all Californians to get out and enjoy the outdoors this Earth Day,” said California State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “California includes some of the most diverse and extraordinary landscapes in the world. Take time to discover where you live!”

A list of statewide Earth Day events for departments, conservancies, and commissions under the California Natural Resources Agency is available at resources.ca.gov/EarthDay2024.

While Earth Day is Monday, April 22, it is being celebrated all weekend long. Here are some of the in-person and virtual Earth Day events being held at state park units:

Event: Volunteer and Workshops at Chino Hills State Park

Date and time: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Chino Hills State Park Discovery Center, 4500 Carbon Canyon Road, Brea, CA 92823

Description: A fun workday for volunteers, starting at 9 a.m., combined with interactive workshops in-person or online through Facebook Live. The day includes in-person activities including a composting workshop at 11 a.m., nature journaling at 1 p.m., and bird feeder building all day, drop in, and for kids ages 4-17 with parents/guardians. Facebook Live workshop topics include creating starter gardens (10 a.m.), xeriscape yard ideas (noon), and community bird counting (2 p.m.).

Event: Earth Day Celebration at San Juan Bautista State Historic Park

Date and time: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: 19 Franklin St., San Juan Bautista, CA 95045. Grass lawn in front of Old Mission San Juan Bautista.

Description: Join staff for the annual Earth Day celebration that supports the environment through various activities and events. There will be several programs, including tree plantings, “going green,” singing Earth Day songs and more. Discover some of the best family-friendly Earth Day events in San Juan Bautista and do your bit this day for the environment.

Event: Survey Hike and Bioblitz at Castle Rock State Park

Date and time: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m.

Location: Kirkwood Entrance parking lot.

Description: What better way to celebrate Earth Day than by surveying your favorite park to discover as many different critters and plants as you can for community science? Don’t know the trails at Castle Rock State Park or would just like some company? Park docents are waiting to guide you to the best spots in the park. Join us at 10 a.m. for the bio briefing at the Kirkwood Entrance parking lot, then hit the trails and get exploring. Make sure to bring a way to document your findings such as a smartphone or tablet, camera, voice recorder, notebook, or sketchbook. All ages are welcome to this free event. Vehicle day-use fee is $10. For more information, call (831) 291-8273 or visit the park’s webpage.

Event: Walking Tour at Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park

Date and time: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m.

Location: Visitor center.

Description: Learn about how we have changed from hunting whales to watching them. Discover the history of shore whaling off the Pacific coast and the impacts it had on native wildlife. Tour ends on the observation deck with a hands-on activity for all ages that explores the unique adaptations toothed whales and baleen whales use to catch their prey. Hopefully, we will be able to see whales migrating north while we are out there. Bring your own binoculars or borrow some of ours. Register for the walk to ensure your spot.

Event: Guided Hike at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

Date and time: Monday, April 22, at 8 a.m.

Location: Guided Hike to William Kenyon Overlook

Description: Join Senior Park Aide Pablo for an Earth Day celebration with a guided 1-mile hike to the William Kenyon Overlook. Meet Pablo at the Yaqui Pass primitive campground, on Highway S-3 near mile marker 2.0, 2 miles north of Tamarisk Grove Campground. Bring water, sturdy shoes, a hat, and binoculars if you have them.

Event: Earth Day PORTScast Program at Crystal Cove State Park

Date and time: Monday, April 22, at 10 a.m.

Location: Virtual live dive broadcast. To register, click here.

Description: Calling all ocean explorers and adventure seekers to embark on an extraordinary journey beneath the waves at Crystal Cove State Park. Join staff for this live virtual exploration and discover a hidden world that few people get to witness.

Real-life divers will be your guides on this incredible journey, unveiling the treasures of this beautiful underwater park. This epic oceanic quest will inspire you to become a protector of our precious marine environments. The program will also be livestreamed and then posted to the PORTS: Parks Online Resources for Teachers and Students® YouTube Channel.

State Parks looks forward to seeing Californians on trails, beaches, mountains and the deserts on Earth Day, but asks for all to please recreate responsibly:

Know Before You Go: Prior to leaving home, check the statusof the park unit you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place, and to find out if your destination may be temporarily closed. Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded.

Play It Safe: Find out what precautions you should take when exploring the outdoors, especially if this is your first time visiting the State Park System. For example, make sure to dress in layers, bring plenty of snacks and water, and wear appropriate hiking shoes.

Leave No Trace: Leave areas better than how you found them by staying on designated trails and packing out all trash. Do not disturb wildlife or plants.

Download Mobile App: Visitors are invited to download the California State Parks mobile app, which allows users to download park unit maps and receive up-to-date information on any trail closures and events. Powered by OuterSpatial, the app has park information, route details, and virtual badges you can collect as you visit parks. Visitors can download the app here.

Don’t Doom the Bloom: If you plan on visiting a park to view wildflower blooms, make sure to first visit the Wildflower Bloom webpage for up-to-date information on the blooms and tips to safely and responsibly view them.

California’s state park system has 280 state park units, over 340 miles of coastline, 970 miles of lake and river frontage, 15,000 campsites, 5,200 miles of trails, 3,195 historic buildings, and more than 11,000 known prehistoric and historic archaeological sites. Plus, there are also many other local and national parks across the state that Californians can enjoy on Earth Day and year-round.

