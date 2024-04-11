April 13: L.A. County’s Kids Beach Cleanup

In celebration of Earth Day, Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors is partnering with Heal the Bay to host Kids Beach Cleanup event at Dockweiler Beach on Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., rain or shine.
Kids Beach Cleanup will feature the following activities:
– Can the Trash! booth
– Traveling tidepool
– Arts and crafts station with reDiscover Center
– Live entertainment
EVENT DETAILS:
– Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024, rain or shine
– Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. –
– Location: Dockweiler Youth Center | 12505 Vista del Mar, Playa del Rey, CA 90293
BEACH CLEANUP GUIDELINES:
– All cleanup volunteers must print, complete, and submit a signed beach cleanup waiver form in order to join the cleanup.
– Volunteers under 18 years old must have a waiver signed by parent or guardian.
– Volunteers ages 12 & younger must be accompanied by an adult.
– Gloves, buckets and trash pickers will be provided (while supplies last), but we encourage you to bring your own reusable cleanup supplies so we can reduce our environmental footprint.
Click [here] to learn more and/or register for the event.
