April 22: SCV Chamber Webinar for Nonprofits



The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Nonprofit Council will host a webinar for nonprofit organization staff, board

members and volunteers on Wednesday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Titled “Where We Are & Where We Are Going,” the seminar will be presented by Holly Schroeder (pictured), president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation.

Schroeder will discuss how SCV nonprofits move forward in a changed world, and explore important issues nonprofits need to consider as we settle into this new normal.

About the SCV Chamber Nonprofit Council

The Santa Clarita Valley has a strong philanthropic community with more than 100 locally-based nonprofit organizations that help our community thrive. Our non-profits are a key reason why Santa Clarita is a great community and always looking towards a better future. The SCV Chamber’s Nonprofit Council provides business resources for our local non-profit leaders to help them connect, grow and learn about valuable information so they can successfully meet their organization’s mission and goals. We accomplish this through quarterly meetings where we connect our local business community with our non-profit organizations’ leaders to receive information designed for professional growth and to learn about the latest non-profit trends and regulatory issues facing the non-profit sector.