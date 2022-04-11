header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
59°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
April 11
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
| Monday, Apr 11, 2022

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita. Doors open at 6 p.m. Headliner performs at 8 p.m. The opening set is The Hailers.

In addition to being one of our nation’s most acclaimed actors, Bud, Billy Bob Thornton is also recognized for his musical talents. He has recorded four solo albums: Private Radio, Edge Of The World, Hobo and Beautiful Door.

He has also appeared on numerous recordings by other artists, including Warren Zevon’s Grammy winning album The Wind, the legendary Earl Scruggs’ Earl Scruggs And Friends and Anchored In Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash.

Thornton recently co-wrote the song “The Middle Of Nowhere” with Tony Joe White on his album Rain Crow.

Thorton’s partner in The Boxmasters is J.D. Andrew, a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer whose credits include The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Pussycat Dolls, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, Guy Clark and more.

The two co-founded The Boxmasters in 2007 and recently released their 10th album together, Light Rays, with plans for a Christmas album to be released later this year.

Tickets: $28, $38, $48, $58 + applicable fees.

If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. You must arrive by 7 p.m. Two drink minimum for all ticketholders.

With regard and respect to the safety of our patrons, large bags are not permitted. No bags larger than 10” x 6” allowed.

For more information and tickets visit The Canyon Santa Clarita.

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351, Valencia, CA 91355
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT LINKS
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
> ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT NEWS ARCHIVE

Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park

Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
FULL STORY...

April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon

April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Monday, Apr 11, 2022
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
FULL STORY...

April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN

April 8-10, 14-17: ‘Sugar and Spies’ at The MAIN
Thursday, Apr 7, 2022
"Sugar and Spies" a full-length comedy presented by The Big Sandwich Theatre Company will run April 8-10 and April 14 to 17, at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
FULL STORY...

April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya

April 23: Amir ElSaffar and the Rivers of Sound Orchestra at The Soraya
Tuesday, Apr 5, 2022
Revered Iraqi-American trumpeter, santur player, vocalist and composer Amir ElSaffar returns to The Soraya in Northridge on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m.
FULL STORY...

HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County

HGTV’s ‘Flipping 101’ Seeks Flips in Los Angeles County
Monday, Apr 4, 2022
HGTV's "Flipping 101," a Pie Town Production, is looking for real estate investors/owners who are actively planning to flip a house in Orange County or Los Angeles County and who might be interested in being featured on HGTV's "Flipping 101" with Tarek El Moussa.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
During a press conference held in Washington, D.C. on Monday to unveil new ghost gun regulations, President Joe Biden honored the victims of the Saugus High School shooting.
Saugus High Shooting Victims Honored at Biden Ghost Guns Presser
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Join the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation for its Spring Jubilee!
Spring Jubilee Coming to Castaic Sports Complex, Val Verde Park
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
This week marked a significant milestone for our Board of Supervisors.
Message from 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
The Santa Clarita Small Business Development Center hosted by College of the Canyons will present a webinar designed to help small business owners get off to a smart start.
April 27: SBDC Webinar, ‘Idea Validation, Assessing Your Ideas in the Market’
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
College of the Canyons took on conference-leading Bakersfield College at Whitten Field on Thursday, falling by a 4-2 final score in a closely contested game.
Lady Cougars Fall to Bakersfield 4-2
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita.
April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
The popular Star Party returns to the College of the Canyons Canyon Country campus on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to last until 10 p.m.
April 22: Star Party at COC Canyon Country Campus
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter will celebrate Earth Day with a trash cleanup event in open space around Los Pinetos wildlife corridor crossing Highway 14.
April 23: Earth Day Wildlife Corridor Cleanup
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Are you a cancer survivor? Have you ever been told, “You have cancer”? Have you ever been a caregiver to someone with cancer? We would like to honor, support, and celebrate you at Relay For Life!
Relay for Life Santa Clarita Seeking Cancer Survivors, Caregivers
Today in SCV History (April 11)
1987 - Ramona Chapel and Red Schoolhouse relocated to Heritage Junction [story]
Red Schoolhouse
Today in SCV History (April 10)
1835 - Outlaw and Rocks/Park/High School namesake Tiburcio Vasquez born in Monterey, Calif. [story]
Tiburcio Vasquez
Today in SCV History (April 9)
1937 - Pioneer aviator E.B. Christopher and passenger killed in crash of light plane on Ridge Route near Gorman [story]
wreckage
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
California Institute of the Arts will host the CalArts Gala at REDCAT on May 14, 2022 at 6 p.m.
May 14: CalArts Gala at REDCAT Benefits Scholarship Fund
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
Castaic High School recently held a Career Pathway Fair to introduce students to the pathways available at the school.
Castaic High School Holds Career Pathway Fair
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
The California Institute of the Arts School of Theater BFA and MFA 2022 students will present an actor showcase at theaters in New York and in Burbank.
CalArts Presenting 2022 Actor Showcase in New York, Burbank
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Metrolink is committed to improving the environment in Southern California and the health of the communities we serve. We know that together we can make an impact and we want you to join us by commuting or traveling by rail on Friday, April 22.
April 22: Ride Metrolink Free on Earth Day 2022
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
Community Election Workers play an essential role in elections and in our democracy.
Community Election Workers Needed in L.A. County
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
Jack Dudeck needed a playoff hole to win the The Master's University Spring Invite a year ago. This time around, he ensured there wouldn't be one.
TMU’s Dudeck Birdies 18th Hole; Propels Him to Victory at Spring Invite
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
The regular meeting of the William S. Hart Union High School District's Governing Board will take place Wednesday, April 13, beginning with a closed session at 5:15 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 7 p.m.
April 13: Hart District Governing Board Regular Meeting
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Join Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley Monday, May 23, at 6:30 p.m., for its annual awards event where scholarships are presented to women in three different categories.
May 23: Zonta SCV Annual Awards Event
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
A Santa Clarita staple for nearly 50 years, Maria’s Italian Deli favorites will soon be available at The Grille at The Cube, located within The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint | Valencia.
Maria’s Italian Deli Finds New Life at The Cube
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to award a design contract Tuesday at its next meeting to Anil Verma Associates, Inc., to create the blueprint for the proposed Santa Clarita Roller Skating Rink.
Council Expected to OK Design Contract for Proposed Roller Rink
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
The California Highway Patrol’s public safety dispatchers are the unseen first responder professionals serving as the essential link between the public and emergency personnel in times of crisis.
CHP Recognizing National Public Safety Telecommunicators’ Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: