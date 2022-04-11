April 23: Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at The Canyon

Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters will perform Saturday, April 23, at The Canyon Santa Clarita. Doors open at 6 p.m. Headliner performs at 8 p.m. The opening set is The Hailers.

In addition to being one of our nation’s most acclaimed actors, Bud, Billy Bob Thornton is also recognized for his musical talents. He has recorded four solo albums: Private Radio, Edge Of The World, Hobo and Beautiful Door.

He has also appeared on numerous recordings by other artists, including Warren Zevon’s Grammy winning album The Wind, the legendary Earl Scruggs’ Earl Scruggs And Friends and Anchored In Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash.

Thornton recently co-wrote the song “The Middle Of Nowhere” with Tony Joe White on his album Rain Crow.

Thorton’s partner in The Boxmasters is J.D. Andrew, a Grammy Award-winning recording engineer whose credits include The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Pussycat Dolls, Will Kimbrough, Tommy Womack, Guy Clark and more.

The two co-founded The Boxmasters in 2007 and recently released their 10th album together, Light Rays, with plans for a Christmas album to be released later this year.

Tickets: $28, $38, $48, $58 + applicable fees.

If you purchase a ticket at a table you are required to purchase dinner. You must arrive by 7 p.m. Two drink minimum for all ticketholders.

With regard and respect to the safety of our patrons, large bags are not permitted. No bags larger than 10” x 6” allowed.

For more information and tickets visit The Canyon Santa Clarita.

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Westfield Valencia Town Center

24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351, Valencia, CA 91355

