April 25-26: Triumph Foundation’s Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival

Triumph Foundation, a nonprofit organization working to improve the lives of people living with disabilities, hosts the 9th Annual Wheelchair Sports Festival featuring fifteen adaptive recreational sporting activities that are open to the general public with free participation on Saturday, April 25 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 26 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex.
The Sports Complex is located at 20870 Centre Pointe Pkwy, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Activities include: wheelchair hockey, basketball, quad rugby (a.k.a. murderball), racquetball, baseball, hand cycling, tennis, SCUBA, track & field, wheelchair skating (WCMX), dance, yoga, art workshop, self-defense, and a wheelchair obstacle course. Additionally, a Resource Fair featuring informational booths and exhibitors will be open throughout the festival.
Triumph Foundation hosts the annual event to introduce people with disabilities and their families to adaptive recreational activities. The Wheelchair Sports Festival also provides learning opportunities to the general public, showcasing people living with physical impairment in a way that members of the community do not often see. The Festival brings everyone together of all abilities—able body and disabled alike—to take part in a weekend of all-inclusive fun and games.
As the Los Angeles Paralympic Sport Club, Triumph Foundation hopes this event will be a “Gateway to Gold” for participants, where they learn about a sport, excel, and one day represent the U.S. Olympic Team, and reach the podium.
“This is Triumph’s major event of the year giving people with disabilities a chance to push the limits of their ability, play games with friends and family on a level playing ground, and enhances their quality of life through the benefit of exercise, sports and fitness,” said Triumph Foundation Founder Andrew Skinner, who suffered a spinal cord injury in November 2004 in a snowboarding accident and founded the organization in 2008. “People travel from all over California to attend this event and we are excited with the anticipation of over 1,000 people to participate this year.”
