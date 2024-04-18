June 1: Rare Warrior 24 Race Benefiting Project Sebastian

Join local nonprofit Project Sebastian for an exhilarating day of racing and community support at its Rare Warrior 24 race on Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Park, in the heart of Santa Clarita. Lace up your running shoes and get ready to make a difference!

The action kicks off bright and early at 7 a.m. with the All Abilities Half K, welcoming everyone to participate and celebrate inclusivity. Following this, the adrenaline-pumping 5K and 10K races begin, promising an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels.

But this event is about more than just crossing the finish line—it’s about rallying together to support families affected by rare diseases. Proceeds from the race will benefit Project Sebastian, an organization dedicated to counseling and assisting these courageous families.

After the race, stick around to explore our free expo event featuring local vendors offering a variety of goods and services. Plus, don’t miss out on the excitement of our silent auction, where you can bid on fantastic items and experiences while contributing to a worthy cause.

Whether you’re a seasoned runner, a first-time participant, or simply looking to show your support, all are welcome at the Rare Warrior 24 race. Join us for a day of athleticism, community spirit, and making a positive impact. Mark your calendars and be a part of something extraordinary!

For more info or sponsorship inquiries, reach out to Jessica Rivas at Jessica@projectsebastian.org.,,

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...