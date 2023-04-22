The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
Items on the agenda include:
— Adopting ordinances to further restrict parking on city streets for RVs and other vehicles.
— City Council to approve the 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Act Programs.
City Council to review staff updates regarding the emergency repair project at Valencia Glen Park. In February winter storms caused damage at the Valencia Glen Park Aquatics Building, when a large tree fell on the facility and aquatics equipment. Council will review progress on repairing the damage.
City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
See details of the meeting in the agenda below:
City Council Regular Meeting 4/25/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Hereinafter the titles Mayor, Mayor Pro Tem, Councilmember, City Manager, City Attorney, and City Clerk may be used also to indicate Mayor/Chair/President, Mayor Pro Tem/Vice-Chair/Vice President, City Manager/Executive Director, City Attorney/Counsel, and City Clerk/Secretary
Check Register No. 07 for the Period 02/24/23 through 03/09/23 and 03/16/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 02/27/23 through 03/10/23. Check Register No. 08 for the Period 03/10/23 through 03/23/23 and 03/30/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 03/13/23 through 03/24/23.
Approval of a Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Tesoro Del Valle Master Homeowner’s Association granting a non-exclusive reciprocal easement for Parking and Vehicular and Pedestrian Ingress and Egress to the Tesoro Adobe Park.
This item will update sections Chapter 12.08 (Definitions), Chapter 12.64.200 (Vehicles Parked Over 72 Hours), Chapter 12.94.020 (Oversized Vehicle Parking Regulations-Penalties-Appeals), and Chapter 12.94.030 (Oversized Vehicle Parking Permits) of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, which are consistent with state law and deemed necessary for the preservation of Santa Clarita communities.
Award contracts to five vendors to furnish, catalog, and process Santa Clarita Public Library’s physical materials as well as award contracts to two sole source vendors which provide electronic materials.
Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract map, accept and reject offers of dedication, and abandon existing easement for Tract No. 51644-13. This map is for subdivision purposes and is located within Tesoro del Valle, north of Tesoro del Valle Road.
The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
There are less than two weeks left to register for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup taking place on Saturday, April 29, where residents are invited to join the city in removing litter from their local neighborhoods.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a Special Meeting, Board Self-Evaluation Workshop Wednesday, April 26, at 2 p.m., in the University Center, Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
The Canyon Country Farmers Market is celebrating its first anniversary on Wednesday, April 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. The celebration will include live music, giveaways and free face painting in addition to the regular weekly farmers market.
College of the Canyons will host the inaugural International Animation Festival on May 5-6, to showcase the work of student animators at the high school and college level. With no submission fee, the two-day festival will provide a great opportunity for first-time animators from around the world to exhibit their work.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) has announced the advancement of critical legislation, which, if passed, will give residents a voice against what would be the second largest gravel mine in the nation, the CEMEX mega-mine in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Andrew Allanson teed off on a three-run home run for the College of the Canyons baseball team in the 11th inning to walk-off over visiting Glendale College 16-15 in a wild back-and-forth game that saw 12 pitchers used and a combined 22 runs scored after the sixth inning.
Animation Career Review, an online resource site for those researching careers in animation, game design, graphic design, digital art and related fields, has named the California Institute of the Arts Design Program sixth in the nation in its 2023 Graphic Design School Rankings.
The U.S. Department of Education has awarded College of the Canyons a $3 million Title V Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions (DHSI) grant to help the college support Hispanic students pursuing degrees in STEM and increase overall retention and completion rates of Hispanic students attending college for the first time.
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Thursday the latest action to protect public health under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), proposing a ban on most uses of methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical known to cause serious health risks and even death.
This Saturday, April 22, SCV Sheriff’s Station J-Team deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
The next, free LifeForward workshop is scheduled for Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., to discuss “Challenging Emotions – Anxiety, Stress & Depression!” and “Take Care of Yourself-Mindfulness & Personal Growth Mindset!” at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.
MinuteClinic, the medical clinic located inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, today announced it has launched mental health counseling and care services at six MinuteClinic locations in the Los Angeles metropolitan area.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.