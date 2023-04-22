The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.

Items on the agenda include:

— Adopting ordinances to further restrict parking on city streets for RVs and other vehicles.

— City Council to approve the 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Act Programs.

City Council to review staff updates regarding the emergency repair project at Valencia Glen Park. In February winter storms caused damage at the Valencia Glen Park Aquatics Building, when a large tree fell on the facility and aquatics equipment. Council will review progress on repairing the damage.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

See details of the meeting in the agenda below:

