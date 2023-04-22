Downloads:
Joint Meeting with
Board of Library Trustees
Invocation
Gibbs
Call to Order
Roll Call
Flag Salute
Executive Meeting
Approval of Agenda
Awards and Recognitions
Adrian Bonilla Recognition
California Institute of the Arts – 50th Anniversary Recognition
National Therapy Animal Day Proclamation
a. National Therapy Animal Day 2023
National Arbor Day Proclamation
a. Arbor Day Proclamation 2023
National Library Week Proclamation
a. Library Week Proclamation 2023
National Crime Victims Rights Week 2023

Municipal Clerks Week Proclamation
a. Municipal Clerks Week 2023 Final
Public Participation
Staff Comments
Committee Reports/Councilmember Comments
Public Hearings
1. 2023-24 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN

Approval of the 2023-24 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant and Home Investment Partnerships Act Program.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Public Hearing Notice
b. CDGB, CDBG-CV and Home Funding Rec 23-24
c. 23-24 Draft Action Plan (available in Clerk’s Reading File)
Consent Calendar
2. Minutes of Apr 11, 2023 5:30 PM
3. Minutes of Apr 11, 2023 6:00 PM
4. Minutes of Apr 13, 2023 6:00 PM
5. CHECK REGISTER NOS. 07 AND 08

Check Register No. 07 for the Period 02/24/23 through 03/09/23 and 03/16/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 02/27/23 through 03/10/23. Check Register No. 08 for the Period 03/10/23 through 03/23/23 and 03/30/23. Electronic Funds Transfers for the Period 03/13/23 through 03/24/23.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Memo – Check Register No. 07
b. Memo – Check Register No. 08
c. Check Register No. 07 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
d. Check Register No. 08 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
6. EXPENDITURE AUTHORITY INCREASE FOR ELECTRONIC SIGNATURE PROCESSING THROUGH DOCUSIGN, INC., TO SUPPORT ONGOING CITY OPERATIONS

Staff recommends an increase in expenditure authority with DocuSign, Inc., for Citywide electronic signature processing.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
7. TESORO ADOBE PARK RECIPROCAL EASEMENT AGREEMENT

Approval of a Agreement between the City of Santa Clarita and the Tesoro Del Valle Master Homeowner’s Association granting a non-exclusive reciprocal easement for Parking and Vehicular and Pedestrian Ingress and Egress to the Tesoro Adobe Park.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Final Reciprocol Easement Agreement
b. Reciprocal Easement and Joint Use Agreement – Amendment No. 1 (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
8. LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE AT CITY TRANSIT FACILITIES CONTRACT

Award a contract to American Heritage Landscape, LP, to provide recurring landscape maintenance services for City transit facilities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Response File Zone METRO American Heritage (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
9. SECOND READING OF AMENDMENTS TO THE CITY’S MUNICIPAL CODE REGARDING OVERSIZED VEHICLE PARKING REGULATIONS AND VEHICLES PARKED OVER 72 HOURS

This item will update sections Chapter 12.08 (Definitions), Chapter 12.64.200 (Vehicles Parked Over 72 Hours), Chapter 12.94.020 (Oversized Vehicle Parking Regulations-Penalties-Appeals), and Chapter 12.94.030 (Oversized Vehicle Parking Permits) of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, which are consistent with state law and deemed necessary for the preservation of Santa Clarita communities.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Ordinance-Chapter 12.64 Code Revisions (Definitions and 72-hour Violation)
b. Ordinance-Chapter 12.94 Code Revisions (Oversized Vehicle Parking Regulations)
c. Policy I-11.2 Revisions (Enforcement of Oversized Vehicle Ordinances)
10. LIBRARY MATERIAL VENDORS CONTRACTS

Award contracts to five vendors to furnish, catalog, and process Santa Clarita Public Library’s physical materials as well as award contracts to two sole source vendors which provide electronic materials.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
11. PURCHASE OF A FLOOR SCRUBBER FOR THE TRANSIT MAINTENANCE FACILITY

Contract consideration to Air & Lube Systems, Inc., for the purchase of a floor scrubber for the City’s Transit Maintenance Facility.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
12. FINAL TRACT MAP, ACCEPTANCE OF OFFERS OF DEDICATION, REJECTION OF IRREVOCABLE OFFER OF DEDICATION, AND ABANDONMENT OF EASEMENT FOR TRACT MAP NO. 51644-13 TESORO HIGHLANDS

Pursuant to Section 66474.1 of the Subdivision Map Act, approve final tract map, accept and reject offers of dedication, and abandon existing easement for Tract No. 51644-13. This map is for subdivision purposes and is located within Tesoro del Valle, north of Tesoro del Valle Road.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Fact Sheet
13. VALENCIA GLEN AQUATICS BUILDING – EMERGENCY REPAIR

Continuation of the emergency declaration for repairs at the Valencia Glen Aquatics Building.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
14. 2017-18 BRIDGE PREVENTATIVE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM, PROJECT M0127 – PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS, AND CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT

This item awards a construction contract and modifies the existing design contract for the 2017-18 Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program project.
document City Council Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Location Map
b. Bid Proposal for Peterson-Chase Construction Engineering, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
c. Proposal for Tetra Tech, Inc. (available in the City Clerk’s Reading File)
Public Participation II
Staff Comments
Adjournment
In memory of Judge Floyd Baxter
Future Meetings