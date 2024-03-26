April 6: Grand Opening for Santa Clarita’s 38th Park

Santa Clarita residents are invited to join members of the Santa Clarita City Council for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the addition of Santa Clarita’s 38th park, Skyline Ranch Park, 18355 Skyline Ranch Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351, to the Santa Clarita parks system on Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will feature a brief speaking program followed by the official ribbon-cutting. Community members can explore the 10.5-acre park, filled with fun, family-friendly activities. From a homerun derby on the baseball field and pickleball lessons to basketball games, arts and crafts, tennis and more, there will be something for everyone.

The park features a new restroom building, a soccer field, a shaded playground with inclusive elements, a walking trail and picnic tables. Skyline Ranch Park also offers spectacular views of the entire city, so whether you want to participate in the activities or enjoy the view, the community is invited to come enjoy this new park.

Skyline Ranch Park is located in the TriPointe development, which is comprised of more than 1,200 single-family homes. Development for the park began in December 2022, and over the past two years, TriPointe has partnered with the city to create the park.

For more information about Skyline Ranch Park, please contact Susan Nelson at snelson@santaclarita.gov.

