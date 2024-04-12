Santa Clarita Opens 38th Park, Skyline Ranch Park

Hundreds of residents joined the Santa Clarita City Council and dignitaries on Saturday, Aprl 6, for the grand opening of the city’s newest amenity, Skyline Ranch Park. Marking the 38th park in the community, the 10.5-acre park offers activities for everyone.

“When the city incorporated in December of 1987, we inherited eight parks, so since 1988 the city has built 30 new parks here within the city and we couldn’t be prouder about that accomplishment and the importance and benefits that parks bring to our community” said Mayor Cameron Smyth. “Each year, we make it a priority to review, expand and enrich our parks system, to ensure residents have ample access to the natural beauty of Santa Clarita and outdoor activities that support our physical and mental well-being.”

During the event Smyth threw the ceremonial first pitch to the city’s beloved mascot Sammy Clarita on the baseball field, officially welcoming everyone to the park. From a football combine and soccer obstacle course to volleyball, pickleball, tennis and basketball, residents spent the morning exploring the new park, located in the Skyline development.

Tucked into the neighborhood, Skyline Ranch Park offers visitors stunning views of the mountains and the entire city, making it a picture-perfect destination. With a shaded playground, half-mile walking trail around the perimeter and ample space for picnics and games, this park is a great spot to enjoy the outdoors and stay active. The city encourages residents to visit the new park, located at 18355 Skyline Ranch Road.

For more information about Skyline Ranch Park, please contact Susan Nelson at snelson@santaclarita.gov.

