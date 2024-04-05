April 9: City Council to Discuss Awarding Contracts

The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, April 9 at 6 p.m. The regular meeting will follow a special meeting of the council in closed session at 5:30 p.m.

The closed session will include negotiations for the purchase of real property located west of the Old Road and north of the Taylor Open Space. Assessor’s Parcel Nos. 2826-019-031 and 2826-023-014. Negotiating Parties: Daniel Regan and Lyons Canyon Development.

The council will meet in City Hall, City Council Chambers, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

Among the items on the agenda of the regular meeting is awarding of contracts for the Rink Sports Pavilion, upgrades to the Transit Maintenance Facility and the annual Slurry Seal and Overlay program.

Also on the agenda are discussions to terminate the existing contract with El Dorado National and the award of a contract to New Flyer Corporation for the purchase and delivery of four new zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell buses.

The council will also discuss an item to considers the award of a contract to Model One Bus Sales for the purchase and delivery of two CNG cutaway buses and one zero-emission van to replace Dial-a-Ride and Go! Santa Clarita vehicles at the end of their useful life.

The meeting agenda is available in full below.

