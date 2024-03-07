April 7: Square Dance with ‘Flower Power’ with The Sierra Hillbillies

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance club invites all to bring “peace, love and flower power” to their Sunday, April 7 1960s Flower Power themed Square Dance.

This event’s caller will be Paul Waters. The “peace out” and dancing is from 2 – 4:30pm.

Join the Hillbillies for some Age of Aquarius Fun at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA..

The cost is $10 per person and will have free refreshments Themed dress is always fun with flowers, peace signs and more. However, casual dress is always welcome.

For more information, Call 661-262-9525, or email hillbillies.pres@gmail.com

Visit the website, or find us on Facebook.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...