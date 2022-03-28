header image

Inside
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 28
1934 - Bouquet Canyon Reservoir, replacement for ill-fated St. Francis Dam & reservoir, begins to fill with water [story]
Bouquet Reservoir
April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day
Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Santa Clarita Volunteers

Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents to engage with their community and protect Santa Clarita’s ecosystem by picking up trash and disposing of it properly. All interested residents are required to register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com before the event.

Registered volunteers will start their day by picking up free gloves and trash bags at their preferred drive-thru supply pick-up location that will be open from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on the day of the event. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pick-up site for participants to use for home gardening projects – while supplies last. When registering, participants will be prompted to choose their preferred drive-thru pick-up location, including:

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street

After picking up their cleaning supplies, volunteers will go out to the community – into their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to pick up trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post their event photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. Educational videos that feature environmentally-friendly tips about recycling, water quality, composting and more will also be available on GreenSantaClarita.com for participants to view after the event. For event information, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661)286-4098 or email environment@santa-clarita.com. For volunteering or registration questions, please email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3708.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Offers New Services Hub for Older Adults
Los Angeles County has created a collection of services, programs and supports based on the needs of older adults to ensuring a better quality of life for all older residents in the Los Angeles region. Older adults, families and caregivers can now easily navigate and access a wide-range of age-friendly county services in the new centralized resource hub for older adults.
CSUN Hosting Examining Our Campus Virtual Installments
The University Student Union in collaboration with the University Counseling Services, Office of Student Success, Department of Africana Studies, Black House and Associated Students invites you to attend the virtual installments of Examining Our Campus – a part of the Essential Talks Anti-Racist Learning Network Series.
Discovery Princess Celebrates Maiden Voyage to Mexican Riviera
Princess Cruises, the leading cruise line on the west coast with the longest history sailing out of the Port of Los Angeles, revealed Monday a first glimpse of its newest MedallionClass ship – Discovery Princess – celebrating her maiden voyage to the Mexican Riviera.
California’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4%
(CN) — The Golden State is outpacing the rest of the nation in job creation, according to the latest jobs report from the state Employment Development Department that suggests the state is recovering from the ravages of the pandemic-induced business shutdowns of two years ago.
April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’
A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s "Home Within" Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.
Hart Board Recognizes Winners at Student Television Network Convention
The William S. Hart Union School District Governing Board honored several students and teachers during the board meeting held March 16. The students recently won awards at the Student Television Network National Convention.
County Offers Assistance to Small Business Tenants
On Feb. 15, 2022, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed the Commercial Tenant Protections Ordinance, to protect commercial tenants from harassment and retaliation. The ordinance makes this protection permanent for commercial tenants with nine employees or less in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County once the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Resolution expires Dec. 31, 2022.
March 29: American Folk Dance Class Through City Parks & Rec
Dancing is a good thing and more and more research is pointing specifically to our American folk dance, square dance as an important tool in successful aging and good health.
Imported Mushrooms Recalled After State Test Finds Listeria
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers not to eat specific brands of enoki and mixed mushrooms imported from China, Korea, and Taiwan after tests conducted by CDPH found Listeria monocytogenes.
COC Men’s Golf Tops Field at SoCal Preview
VENTURA – College of the Canyons opened the week with a triumphant round at Olivas Links Golf Course, competing in the Southern California Preview against 17 community colleges from across the region, while simultaneously taking part in its sixth Western State Conference tournament.
Hart Board Recognizes CIF Wrestling Champion Alex Munoz
Valencia High School junior Alex Munoz captured the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Division Wrestling crown at the 170 pound classification.
Monday COVID Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports 229th Death
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported an additional death from COVID-19, bringing the total to 229 since the onset of the pandemic, spokesman Michael Crawford confirmed Monday.
EDC Offers Virtual Tour of SCV Soundstages, Studios, Movie Ranches
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is offering at look at the SCV's extensive inventory of soundstages, studios and movie ranches via a new virtual tour.
Cougars Softball Splits Road Doubleheader with Cypress/El Camino
College of the Canyons traveled to El Camino College to take on Cypress College and El Camino for a doubleheader, in the second of three such meetings scheduled between the two teams this season.
Friday COVID Roundup: 21 Deaths, 889 New Cases in County, 23 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 21 additional deaths and 889 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 23 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
April 10: ‘Don’t Be a Drag’ a Fundraiser for AIDS/HIV Awareness, Prevention
AIDS Lifecycle presents "Don't Be a Drag" at The Canyon Santa Clarita April 10 at 11 a.m. The fundraising event is billed as Santa Clarita's first fully produced Drag Show.
Wilk Selects Donna Hill as District Director
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, has selected Donna Hill to be his new District Director. Hill was most recently a Field Representative in Wilk’s Lancaster District Office.
Volunteers Needed to Raise Puppies for Guide Dogs for the Blind
The Guide Dogs for the Blind Santa Clarita, CA Puppy Club is looking for volunteer puppy raisers. Are you inspired to help people who are blind or visually impaired gain greater independence?
