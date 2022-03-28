April 9: Volunteers Needed for 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup Day

Residents are invited to volunteer at the 2022 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 9, where participants can pick-up cleaning supplies from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods. This event is a valuable volunteer opportunity for residents to engage with their community and protect Santa Clarita’s ecosystem by picking up trash and disposing of it properly. All interested residents are required to register online at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com before the event.

Registered volunteers will start their day by picking up free gloves and trash bags at their preferred drive-thru supply pick-up location that will be open from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. on the day of the event. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pick-up site for participants to use for home gardening projects – while supplies last. When registering, participants will be prompted to choose their preferred drive-thru pick-up location, including:

Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway

Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market Street

After picking up their cleaning supplies, volunteers will go out to the community – into their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to pick up trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post their event photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. Educational videos that feature environmentally-friendly tips about recycling, water quality, composting and more will also be available on GreenSantaClarita.com for participants to view after the event. For event information, please contact the City of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at (661)286-4098 or email environment@santa-clarita.com. For volunteering or registration questions, please email volunteers@santa-clarita.com or call (661) 250-3708.

