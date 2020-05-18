[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit
| Monday, May 18, 2020
art in isolation
Art in Isolation: "Alone Together" by Deb Wax.

 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.

The virtual gallery showcases the artwork of 40 unique artists. Each piece of art has been created or inspired by quarantine, isolation and ongoing social distancing.

The 40 talented artists have submitted their work from California to states along the East Coast, Ukraine and Istanbul.

The call for entries drew in 130 works of art of various forms, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and more.

The final 59 selected pieces spotlight the creative processes and inspirations while staying home and practicing social distancing. During the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many lives have impacted to varying degrees and art provides a way to express and cope with those impacts.

art in isolation

Art in Isolation: “Run” by Donna Letterese.

Santa Clarita Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis furthers this sentiment: “Not only is art a healthy outlet and form of expression for those impacted by the current pandemic, but the virtual gallery presentation is also an innovative way to bring people together, from all over the world, safely at this time.”

Individuals are encouraged to virtually stroll the “Art in Isolation” gallery at Tiny.cc/Artinisolation.

For more information about upcoming virtual art events, resources and more, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

art in isolation

Art in Isolation: “Out There” by Laura Hunt.
