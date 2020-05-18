‘Art in Isolation’ is Santa Clarita’s Latest Virtual Exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events division has announced the launch of “Art in Isolation” as its latest virtual art exhibit.
The virtual gallery showcases the artwork of 40 unique artists. Each piece of art has been created or inspired by quarantine, isolation and ongoing social distancing.
The 40 talented artists have submitted their work from California to states along the East Coast, Ukraine and Istanbul.
The call for entries drew in 130 works of art of various forms, including paintings, drawings, printmaking, photography and more.
The final 59 selected pieces spotlight the creative processes and inspirations while staying home and practicing social distancing. During the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, many lives have impacted to varying degrees and art provides a way to express and cope with those impacts.
Art in Isolation: “Run” by Donna Letterese.
Santa Clarita Arts and Events Manager Phil Lantis furthers this sentiment: “Not only is art a healthy outlet and form of expression for those impacted by the current pandemic, but the virtual gallery presentation is also an innovative way to bring people together, from all over the world, safely at this time.”
The Academy Foundation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday the 96 grant recipients of its 2020 FilmCraft and FilmWatch programs, including recipients of the emergency grant funds announced last month in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements, has announced the firm’s appointment of former Lief board member Helder Guimarães as Chief Financial Officer.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 694 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 958 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell sharply during April in the Santa Clarita Valley as the region grappled with the “safer at home” orders implemented to halt the spread of COVID-19, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Thursday.
Carnival Corporation & plc, parent of Valencia-headquartered Princess Cruises, says it has made cuts to its operating budget and laid off or furloughed an unannounced number of employees while raising $6.4 billion in an offering of secured notes.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 37,303 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of the county, including 944 in the Santa Clarita Valley, and a total of 1,793 deaths countywide.
The Environmental Protection Agency has reportedly decided to drop regulation of a water contaminant that’s been linked to brain damage in infants, though agency officials deny a final decision has been made.
California has 76,793 confirmed cases and 3,204 deaths from COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Local health departments have reported 8,111 confirmed positive cases in healthcare workers and 47 deaths statewide.
After a well-established Santa Clarita Valley small business’s application for a federal Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loan got hung up in a big bank’s bureaucracy for almost a month, the business owner contacted a local bank to come to the rescue.
The Santa Clarita City Council sent a letter to Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger on Thursday opposing any extension of the county's "Safer-at-Home" order, originally set to expire Friday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 962 new cases of COVID-19 and 47 new deaths, with a total of 921 cases reported and 17 deaths to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.