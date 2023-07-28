Aug. 11: You’re My Favorite Art Exhibit Opens at SCAA Gallery

The Santa Clarita Artist’s Association Gallery will present the You’re My Favorite art exhibit opening 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11. You’re My Favorite represents the SCAA member artists’ favorite things or favorite artwork.

The show will run at the gallery through Sept. 17.

An artists’ reception will be held Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gallery. Meet the artists and enjoy refreshments and live music.

All art on exhibit will be for sale.

The SCAA Gallery is located at 22508 Sixth St., Newhall, CA 91321.

Gallery hours:

Friday 5-8 p.m.

Saturday 1-7 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org.

