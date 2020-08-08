Aug. 12: Compliance Plan to Enforce Health Office Orders Webinar

Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.

Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce and Scott Abbot, branch director, district surveillance and enforcement, for the Environmental Health Division Department of Public Health, Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 1:00 p.m., as they review the newest compliance orders.

As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.

To register, click [here].

Note: You will receive your link to join on Monday, Aug. 10.