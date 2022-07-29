Aug. 15-24: CalArts Campus Closed for Power Shutdown

The California Institute of Arts campus will be closed to visitors, students, faculty and staff starting Aug. 15.

Based on a recent study and needs assessment, Southern California Edison has identified a critical need to replace the electrical vault located on the CalArts campus.

Starting Monday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m., power to the campus will be turned off by Edison to replace the deteriorated vault and manhole located on the CalArts property.

The power is expected to be restored on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 8 a.m.

During the outage an emergency generator will be providing power to critical areas to keep CalArts business operations up and running, while essential employees continue to maintain the integrity of the facilities infrastructure and safety.

All other rooms throughout the institute will have no power or ventilation during the outage. Because the limited power and network access on campus will be restricted to business-critical areas, visitors, students, staff and faculty are asked not to visit the campus during this time.

The driveway exiting the campus to Tournament Road will also be closed.

