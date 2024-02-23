CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal

This significant achievement marks a historic moment, as Harrison becomes the first Black woman to receive the Caldecott Medal. Her book Big also garnered 2024 Coretta Scott King author and illustrator honors.
“Big,” Harrison’s debut as both writer and illustrator, follows a child’s transformative journey towards self-love. The book explores the profound impact of words, capable of inflicting wounds or fostering healing, as it navigates themes of self-acceptance and resilience. Using a palette of pinks and grays, Harrison’s illustrations symbolically depict the emotional terrain of feeling “too big” in a world that values smallness.
“Harrison’s use of color and space throughout the book masterfully conveys emotion as a young girl struggles to free herself from the confines of damaging words,” said Kathie Meizner, Caldecott Medal committee chair .
Harrison is the #1 New York Times bestselling creator of “Little Leaders,” “Little Dreamers,” and “Little Legends,” and has illustrated notable works such as Andrea Beaty’s “I Love You Like Yellow,” Matthew Cherry’s “Hair Love,” and Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic’s “Hello, Star.” She is a two-time recipient of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Children.
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
Earlier this month, CSUN’s College of Health and Human Development recognized 10 physical therapy students for winning scholarships from the Roy and Roxie Campanella Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book "Big."
Earlier this month, CSUN’s College of Health and Human Development recognized 10 physical therapy students for winning scholarships from the Roy and Roxie Campanella Foundation and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive.
Valencia-based Lief Labs, a premier formulation and product development innovator and manufacturer of dietary supplements which was founded in February of 2008, marked the completion of its 15th year of business with a celebratory event at Lief’s Valencia headquarters on Friday, Feb. 16.
Recently, the Department of Public Health received a Proposition 65 Notice from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control regarding the threatened illegal discharge of hazardous waste from the Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is proud to be recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California with a Blue Distinction Centers (BDC) for Maternity Care designation as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Estrella Segura (women's tennis) and Ethan Posthumus (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 12-17
The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
Los Angeles County filed a lawsuit Wednesday against food delivery company Grubhub alleging false and deceptive advertising, misrepresentation and unfair business practices that financially harm consumers, delivery drivers and restaurants.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.