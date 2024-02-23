CalArtian Wins 2024 Caldecott Medal

By Elizabeth McRae

Author and illustrator Vashti Harrison (Film/Video MFA 14) has been named the recipient of the 2024 Randolph Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished American picture book for children for her book “Big.”

This significant achievement marks a historic moment, as Harrison becomes the first Black woman to receive the Caldecott Medal. Her book Big also garnered 2024 Coretta Scott King author and illustrator honors.

“Big,” Harrison’s debut as both writer and illustrator, follows a child’s transformative journey towards self-love. The book explores the profound impact of words, capable of inflicting wounds or fostering healing, as it navigates themes of self-acceptance and resilience. Using a palette of pinks and grays, Harrison’s illustrations symbolically depict the emotional terrain of feeling “too big” in a world that values smallness.

“Harrison’s use of color and space throughout the book masterfully conveys emotion as a young girl struggles to free herself from the confines of damaging words,” said Kathie Meizner, Caldecott Medal committee chair .

Harrison is the #1 New York Times bestselling creator of “Little Leaders,” “Little Dreamers,” and “Little Legends,” and has illustrated notable works such as Andrea Beaty’s “I Love You Like Yellow,” Matthew Cherry’s “Hair Love,” and Stephanie V.W. Lucianovic’s “Hello, Star.” She is a two-time recipient of the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Literary Work for Children.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...