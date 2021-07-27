Aug. 2-6: COC to Host ‘Fall Rush’ Event, Offer Express Registration to New Students

College of the Canyons announced it will host a weeklong Fall Rush event Aug. 2 to 6 to assist new students with the registration process.

Staff members from student service offices like Admission and Records and Financial Aid will guide new students through the entire express registration process in person.

“Registering as a new college student can be a confusing experience,” said Jasmine Ruys, vice president of student services at the college. “This event will give students a one-stop registration experience and the opportunity to have their questions answered in person by knowledgeable COC staff members.”

The fall 2021 semester, which starts Monday, Aug. 23, will include hundreds of in-person classes as well as online hybrid courses. Students and community members can choose from nearly 2,000 sections in a wide range of academic subjects and career education disciplines.

Fall Rush week is happening on the Valencia campus (Canyons Hall) 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday Wednesday, and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Parking will be free in all student lots for the duration of this event.

The first 500 students who register at the event will receive a $50 bookstore card. Dual-enrollment students do not qualify.

For students unable to attend in person, staff will also be available via Zoom.

For more information about the 2021 Fall Rush event, click here.

