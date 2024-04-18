April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair

The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.

Held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the event aims to promote awareness of 30 local nonprofits and their efforts while fostering a sense of unity and collaboration within the community.

“We are excited to bring together members of our community for a day of meaningful connections and support,” said Patty Robinson, faculty director of civic and community engagement at College of the Canyons. “This event is an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and learn about the valuable work being done to uplift our community.”

Attendees can enjoy complimentary popcorn and pizza while engaging with nonprofits who will be showcasing their initiatives and services.

Additionally, attendees are encouraged to bring donations to drop off for the BaNC, furthering the spirit of giving and community support for the students at COC.

“Whether you’re interested in volunteering, learning about local initiatives, or simply connecting with others, this event offers something for everyone,” added Robinson.

The event will be held outside of the Intercultural Center at the college’s Valencia campus. Free parking will be available for community members in student parking lots, with Lot 15 being the closest parking lot to the event.

For more information about this event, please contact patty.robinson@canyons.edu.

