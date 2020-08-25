Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest

The MAIN will present the fall edition of Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest — eight weeks of virtual productions — August 25 through October 16.

SOS will introduce a new show and new cast each week, with LIVE productions occurring via Zoom every Friday at 7 p.m.

The Zoom link for Friday performances will be posted on the day of the show on Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

Each production featured in the latest edition of SOS Theatre Fest will revolve around the theme of social media. Some of the modern plays featured include “Prometheus Online,” “The Tao of Farfalla” and “Left to Our Own Devices.”

Every week of the fest will kick off with a “MAINcast Interview,” hosted by Calliope Weisman and Stephan Nieman, on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. to preview the upcoming show and give you look at the talented individuals behind each production.

In addition, attendees of the virtual LIVE productions will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive “Audience Talkback” at the conclusion of each show to interact with and ask questions to the cast and crew.

For more about the lineup of interviews and LIVE performances, visit Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall.

For questions about SOS Theatre Fest, email Cristeen Shields at cshields@santa-clarita.com.