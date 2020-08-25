Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest

Each production featured in the latest edition of SOS Theatre Fest will revolve around the theme of social media. Some of the modern plays featured include “Prometheus Online,” “The Tao of Farfalla” and “Left to Our Own Devices.”
Every week of the fest will kick off with a “MAINcast Interview,” hosted by Calliope Weisman and Stephan Nieman, on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. to preview the upcoming show and give you look at the talented individuals behind each production.
In addition, attendees of the virtual LIVE productions will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive “Audience Talkback” at the conclusion of each show to interact with and ask questions to the cast and crew.
“Full House” actress Lori Loughlin was sentenced to two months in jail Friday for her part in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, with the sentencing judge saying he was “dumbfounded” by her “gall.”
After 25 years with Six Flags, Neal Thurman will step down as president of Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor and move east to become Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island Park president.
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
Fire officials announced Monday additional residents affected by the Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area could return home, as firefighters declared 62% containment of the blaze that ignited nearly two weeks ago.
Santa Clarita City Council members will consider Tuesday ideas on how to honor the victims of the Saugus High School shooting, which include appending Central Park’s name or constructing a memorial at the park or at a different location.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday reported 46 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 1,759 new cases of the virus, with 72% of the new cases confirmed in people younger than 50 years old.
Less than a year after the Saugus High School shooting claimed the lives of three teens, the William S. Hart Union High School District on Thursday released a private contractor’s safety report about recommendations for the district.
