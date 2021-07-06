header image

1850 - Town founder Henry Mayo Newhall arrives in California to look for gold [story]
Henry Newhall
Aug. 28: Carousel Ranch Announces 25th Annual ‘Heart of the West’ Fundraiser, Hybrid Celebration
| Monday, Jul 5, 2021
Carousel Ranch's 25th Annual Heart of the West fundraiser set for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Photo by Eleanor Gray Photography

Carousel Ranch announced plans for its 25th Annual Heart of the West Dinner, Auction, and Children’s Riding Demonstration set for Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, starting at 6 p.m.

This year, the annual fundraiser offers supporters two ways to celebrate. Guests may choose from an in-person experience at the Ranch or select an at-home live, virtual experience.

Limited capacity reserved seating will be available on the Ranch property located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390.

Unlimited virtual experiences are available for enjoying the real-time event in the comfort of your home with family or friends.

All ticket options include a delicious barbeque dinner, entertainment, commemorative gift, and access to live and silent auctions. In-person catering will be provided by Salt Creek Grille and at-home guests will enjoy dinner from Wolf Creek Restaurant & Brewing Co., and Marston’s Restaurant.

“Despite the challenges we all faced this past year, we approach summer with renewed hope and anticipation of good things to come,” said Denise Redmond, executive director for Carousel Ranch. “While this year’s Heart of the West format is a hybrid concept, the guest experience remains intact. The beauty of the format is that regardless of how supporters participate – in person or virtually – or whether local, out-of-area or even out-of-state, the experience can still be enjoyed first-hand in real-time in the comradery of others to share in what matters most – the needs of our kids.”

Guests can purchase tickets and tables for Reserved Seating at the Ranch or for the At Home Virtual Experience.

“It is a year of choice giving our community the opportunity to once again come together to ensure that Carousel Ranch continues to be there for the kids and young adults whose needs did not go away because we were in the midst of challenging times,” expressed Carousel Ranch Board President Marianne Cederlind.

The hybrid format allows guests to witness first-hand the transformative potential of equestrian therapy through the live demonstration, which will be live-streamed for those at home.

“Our students inspire me to be a better person,” said Cederlind. “To witness the sheer joy equestrian therapy brings to their lives despite the incredible personal challenges they face puts my own life into perspective. I hope it inspires guests with the capacity to give to open their hearts to the children of Carousel Ranch.”

Live and silent auctions will be featured during the event.

Since 1997, the Ranch has provided equestrian therapy for children with disabilities. The nonprofit added its Ready-to-Work vocational training program five years ago for young adults with special needs.

The event will again be presented by Princess Cruises Community Foundation.

“Princess Cruises is an amazing example of a company with core values of serving and touching the lives of those in need within their community,” said Denise Redmond, Executive Director for Carousel Ranch.

The commitment to serving the community led to the formation of Princess Cruises Community Foundation in 2008. The Foundation, a 501(c)3 charity, has partnered with Carousel Ranch for the past 13 years as Heart of the West’s presenting sponsor.

Additional sponsorship opportunities range from $375 to $8,000; individual tickets are priced at $200 for reserved seating tickets and $100 for virtual experience tickets. Guests are encouraged to reserve early. Visit www.carouselranch.org or phone (661) 268-8010.

 

ABOUT CAROUSEL RANCH, INC.

Founded in 1997, Carousel Ranch, Inc. provides equestrian therapy and vocational training programs for children and young adults with disabilities. By creating unique and individualized programs to meet each student’s specific needs and goals, the Ranch strives to create an atmosphere where every child and young adult can and will succeed… a place where therapy is disguised as fun. The equestrian therapy program utilizes a combination of vaulting (gymnastics on a moving horse) and therapeutic riding (both English and Western). The Ready-to-Work! program, which began in 2016, is a unique work readiness, job training and social entrepreneurship program for young adults with special needs interested in joining the workforce. Carousel Ranch is located at 34289 Rocking Horse Road, Santa Clarita, California 91390. For more information call Carousel Ranch at 661. 268.8010 or visit www.CarouselRanch.org.
