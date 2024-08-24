Aug. 28: SCV Senior Center ‘Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren’

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will host a Health and Wellness lecture “Supporting Grandparents Who are Raising Their Grandchildren” Wednesday, Aug. 28 1-2 p.m.

Millions of American children are being raised by grandparents, saving them from the foster care system and showing what unconditional love and care from family feels like. There are many challenges involved in a situation like this, but there are also many great rewards and support for these truly great grandparents.

The speakers at this event will be Lina Davies MS, Jasmin Navarrro, MPPA and Euedall Clayton, BS.

Lecture will be held in activity room H at the SCV Senior Center, 27180 Golden Valley Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Also view online via zoom webinar. Please register in advance for the webinar at Zoom Webinar Supporting Grandparents Raising Grandchildren.

For more information about programs and activities at the SCV Senior Senior visit https://myscvcoa.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...