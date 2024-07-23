July 24: SCV Senior Center Wellness Program Lecture on Kidney Health

The community is invited to an SCV Senior Center Health and Wellness program lecture “Let’s Talk About Kidney Health” on Wednesday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Guest speaker Jennifer Jordan is a registered dietician nutritionist and certified diabetes educator with Facey Medical Foundation. She will discuss the importance of maintaining good kidney function and how we can proactively promote that goal.

This will be a remote presentation — may be watched in SCVSC activity room H or via Zoom.

Please register in link below to watch the webinar at your home or office:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IxcuVmKGRUqn5NARPXFLTA

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

There is a strong relationship between kidney function, illness, diet/lifestyle, and living longer years.

Let’s learn about this together!

If you have questions regarding the webinar, please contact Diana Sevanian, Senior Center Health & Wellness Coordinator, at (661) 259-9444 x 113.

Also, if you would like to suggest topics for future health/wellness/consumer-related webinars, feel free to send them to her at dsevanian@scv-seniorcenter.org.

