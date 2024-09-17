Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’

The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.

It will be a night to celebrate the Senior Center and raise funds for the meal programs, as well as the other 15 programs and services the center offers.

The reception starts at 4 p.m. in the FivePoint Courtyard with appetizers from the Bella Vida Culinary Team. A bar with beer, wine and other beverages will also be available.

Celebrate the timeless music of John Denver with Curry, a talented singer and performer who brings the legendary artist’s songs to life. With his uncanny resemblance to Denver and a voice that captures the essence of the beloved singer, Curry has become one of the most sought-after John Denver tribute artists in the world.

Curry’s show, “Take Me Home: The Music of John Denver,” is a captivating experience that showcases Denver’s most iconic hits, including “Country Roads,” “Rocky Mountain High” and “Sunshine on My Shoulders.” As Curry takes the stage, audiences are transported back to the 1970s, reliving the magic of Denver’s music and the impact it had on a generation.

The tribute show is not just about the music; it’s also a celebration of Denver’s life and legacy. Curry shares personal stories and anecdotes about the man behind the music, giving fans a deeper understanding of Denver’s passion for the environment, his humanitarian efforts and his love for the outdoors.

Curry’s dedication to preserving Denver’s music is evident in every performance. His attention to detail, from the guitar playing to the vocals, ensures that fans get an authentic experience that pays homage to Denver’s talent and artistry. Curry’s passion for Denver’s music shines through, making each show a heartfelt tribute to the legendary singer-songwriter.

Tickets are $45 per person includes appetizers and one drink. VIP tickets with seating in the first two rows are available for $60.

A limited number of tickets are on sale now at myscvcoa.org.

For more information e-mail: admin@scv-seniorcenter.org.

