July 15
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
| Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Blood donation header

The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3. There will be free available parking in lot 3, picture identification and masks are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website with the sponsor code: COCCC or call 1(800) RED-CROSS.

For more information contact Joanna Kelly at (661) 362-3865 or email Joanna.kelly@canyons.edu.

Blood donation
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
Effective July 16 Dial 988 for National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Cameron Smyth | Stay Active and Adventure Outdoors this Summer!
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 8,954 new cases countywide and 255 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: L.A. County Enters High COVID Community Level
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Southern California Edison has begun electrical grid work on the Marcus circuit in Canyon Country to strengthen and increase the resilience of the system during high fire weather conditions.
SCE Begins Work to Reduce High Wind Power Outages in Canyon Country
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3.
Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary Presents $25,000 Check to Hospital
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced more than $3 million in funding from the Transitional Housing Program will benefit Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk Announces Millions of Dollars Awarded to Combat Youth Homelessness
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation is proud to announce it will reintroduce the Bag of Books program to SCV elementary schools this fall.
SCV Education Foundation Seeks Donations for Bag of Books Program
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
The Garagiste Wine Festival: Seventh Annual Urban Exposure will be held in Glendale July 22-23.
July 22-23: SCV Winemakers Featured at Garagiste Wine Festival
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency officials confirmed Thursday night, July 14, the death of the board’s vice president, Jerry Gladbach.
SCV Water Announces Death of Board VP Jerry Gladbach
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Child & Family Center is pleased to announce the receipt of a $250,000 grant from The G.A. Foster Legacy Foundation, a family foundation established in Southern California.
Child & Family Center Awarded $250,000 Grant From Foster Foundation
Today in SCV History (July 15)
1891 - R.E. Nickel publishes area's first newspaper, The Acton Rooster [story]
Acton Rooster
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday a total of 14 new deaths and 8,535 new cases countywide, with 261 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 261 New SCV Cases; SCV Deaths Total 483
Today in SCV History (July 14)
1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
Sept 12: Santa Clarita, CalArts Offering After-School Arts Program
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
Santa Clarita residents and business owners are invited to join Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and SCV Captain Diez for a “Community Conversation”.
July 14: “Community Conversation” With LASD Sheriff Alex Villanueva, SCV Sheriffs Captain Diez
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
July 20: L.A. County to Launch New Aging and Disabilities Department
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is excited to announce that the final panelist at the 2022 Economic Outlook will be DrinkPAK CEO Nate Patena.
Sept 9: DrinkPAK CEO to Speak at SCVEDC Economic Outlook
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
On Monday at approximately 9:15am, SCV deputies responded to Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road in Saugus regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. 
SCV Deputies Investigating Traffic Collision Involving a Pedestrian
SCVNews.com
