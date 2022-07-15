Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile

The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3. There will be free available parking in lot 3, picture identification and masks are required.

To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website with the sponsor code: COCCC or call 1(800) RED-CROSS.

For more information contact Joanna Kelly at (661) 362-3865 or email Joanna.kelly@canyons.edu.

