Aug. 30: COC to Host Red Cross Blood Mobile

The American Red Cross Blood Mobile will make a stop at College of the Canyons on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in lot 3. There will be free available parking in lot 3, picture identification and masks are required.
To schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website with the sponsor code: COCCC or call 1(800) RED-CROSS.
For more information contact Joanna Kelly at (661) 362-3865 or email Joanna.kelly@canyons.edu.
Effective Saturday, July 16, 2022 the “National Suicide Prevention Lifeline” will be switching to a simple three-digit dialing code of 988 for anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, depression or other mental health challenges.
If you are looking for a new trail to explore, you are in luck! Last month, 28 students from the William S. Hart School District collaborated with our Open Space Division to create two new trails for our residents.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation President Marlee Lauffer was recently presented with a check for $25,000 from the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Auxiliary during the 2022 Volunteer Appreciation Reception.
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to collaborate with the California Institute of the Arts to bring a brand-new, after-school arts program for students in grades fourth through sixth for free.
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn will join Dr. Laura Trejo, Director of the new LA County Aging and Disabilities Department, and other state and local leaders in launching L.A. County’s first department dedicated to providing aging and disability services.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.