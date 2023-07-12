Aug 6: Sierra Hillbillies Host Summer Luau Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies Square Dance Club is inviting the public to its Summer Luau dance with Arizona caller Rick Gittelman.

The Sierra Hillbillies will wear muumuus and Hawaiian shirts for the line dancing event at the Valencia Methodist Church Fellowship hall Aug 6 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Casual attire is always welcome. Proof of vaccination is no longer required, but masking is optional or as required on dance day.

The event is $10 per dancer.

Valencia Methodist Church Fellowship hall is located at 25718 McBean pkwy.

For more information and upcoming events, call the Sierra Hillbillies Google line, 6561-262-9525, or the Sierra Hillbillies Website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...