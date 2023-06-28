Avon Rents Moves HQ to Santa Clarita Valley

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 28, 2023

By Press Release

Avon Rents, a one-stop vehicle rental company serving the greater Los Angeles area for over 40 years, has recently expanded into the Santa Clarita Valley.

Avon operates one of the largest independently owned and operated fleet of commercial vehicles in Southern California. While their fleet primarily serves the film industry with production trucks and trailers, Avon also offers a new and improved variety of cargo vans, stake beds and cube trucks for small businesses and individual rentals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Avon to the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Center. “The general transportation resources they provide to our local businesses, and the specific services they offer to the entertainment industry are welcome additions to the growing Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

The new owners of the company wished to innovate and grow their current fleet and services, requiring them to find an ideal location with sufficient upfront space and potential room for expansion in the future.

“Our expansion to the Santa Clarita Valley is already benefiting our company,” said James Adcock, Avon CEO. “Avon’s operations are now more efficient, affording us time to innovate our products and services such as our new solar powered cast trailers for the entertainment industry.”

Previously based in Hollywood, Avon leased 12,000 square-feet at 25710 Springbrook Ave., in the industrial complex Saugus Station. This new headquarters offered them combined office and repair/maintenance space in one location, allowing their plans of revamping both their workforce and fleet.

In less than a year since their move they have more than doubled their staff, simultaneously training and upskilling their maintenance workers to retrofit certain vehicles to become 100 % electric. Avon plans to continue to expand within the SCV.

