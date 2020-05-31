Barger Calls State of Emergency, Sheriff Sets 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Curfew Countywide

Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Kathryn Barger proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County Sunday to address widespread unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has also set a countywide curfew starting at 6 p.m. Sunday and lasting through 6 a.m. Monday.

“ALL county residents should remain in their homes and only go out to seek medical care or go to work during this time,” Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth said in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon.

The Supervisors’ proclamation will facilitate interagency response coordination and mutual aid, accelerate the procurement of vital supplies, and enable future state and federal reimbursement of costs incurred by the county.

“This emergency comes as we are in the midst of battling another emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This taxes our resources, but not our resolve,” Barger said in a statement. “We will do everything in our power to keep our communities safe and protect lives and property. I continue to call on our residents to maintain calm and seek solutions productively, not destructively.”

The proclamation said that numerous acts of violence pose “extreme peril to the safety of persons and property,” adding that “damage, looting and arson to public and private property have affected numerous cities and locations throughout the county.”

“This is a time for us to come together to stand against injustice in ways that will make us stronger as a county and as a nation,” Barger said. “If you are assembling to protest, please do so peacefully and with respect for all those who are suffering.”

Read the proclamation here.