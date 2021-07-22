header image

July 22
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Barger Proposes Blue-Ribbon Commission on L.A. County’s Homelessness
| Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
Barger Banner

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, has authored a motion to create a Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness that, if approved, will provide guidance and recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on reforms to solve the homelessness crisis throughout Los Angeles County.

“The creation of a Blue-Ribbon Commission is critical to finally address that homelessness is a serious crisis,” said Barger. “I have said many times that the status quo is no longer working and it’s time that we engage and collaborate with service providers, government agencies and city representatives throughout the County to come up with new strategies and solutions to bring individuals off the street and provide them with the care and services they deserve. We cannot wait another day before upending our existing systems and approaches while vulnerable residents are dying and left to languish on our streets.”

The Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness, if approved, will bring together internal and external leaders as thought partners to help solve this issue. The proposed makeup of the Commission will include nine members, five of which will be appointed by each Supervisor, and one each nominated by the Mayor of Los Angeles; the Los Angeles City Council President; the Contract Cities Association; and the Councils of Government.

The proposed Commission will be directed to research homelessness governance reports and best practices from across the nation. They will also be asked to review, with County Counsel and the Chief Executive Office, the existing Joint Powers Authority that governs the County’s participation in the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, with an assessment of the articulated powers of the organization and its limitations; along with the fiscal and operational implications if the County renegotiates or withdraws from the LAHSA Joint Powers Authority altogether.

“While the County has tried valiantly through the years to develop programs to serve people experiencing homelessness, we need to hear from our partners at the local level – those representatives from the 88 cities throughout the County, along with our Councils of Governments and our contract cities partners – to vastly improve our work on homelessness,” Barger said. “It is my ardent hope that this all-hands-on-deck approach will provide the depth of thought and critical feedback necessary to find solutions. In addition, this effort is intended to improve accountability, transparency and inclusivity for all involved.”

The Commission would develop its recommendations and report based on robust presentations and feedback provided during regularly scheduled meetings with relevant County departments and agencies, key stakeholders, service providers and local leaders. Information presented will include a briefing on the existing homelessness strategies funded by Measure H and the scope of its limitations and approaches suggested by the Departments of Regional Planning, Public Works and the Los Angeles County Development Authority to increase affordable housing. If approved, the BRCH will also take into consideration the effectiveness of existing mental health care and substance abuse services that are provided to people experiencing homelessness and strategies to improve these efforts.

If it is approved by the Board of Supervisors, the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Homelessness will present its report to the Board within six months and will then sunset.

The motion will be heard by the Board of Supervisors at the Tuesday, July 27 board meeting and can be found [here] on the Board’s agenda.
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36).
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
The Child and Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of 63 nonprofits receiving part of the $750,000 in grant awards from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, as a part of the County's Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program.
FULL STORY...

Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021

Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Thursday, Jul 22, 2021
Mayor Bill Miranda spoke directly with the committee recommending the transfer of violent juvenile offenders to Camps Scott and Scudder on Wednesday, saying the move required more environmental impact reports and public outreach.
FULL STORY...

SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021

SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach
CSUN has named Trent Johnson Interim Head Men's Basketball Coach, the university announced Tuesday.
CSUN Names Trent Johnson Interim Head Men’s Basketball Coach
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Los Angeles County Waterworks Districts will begin work to replace a water main in the unincorporated community of Val Verde (District No. 36).
Val Verde Residents Warned of Traffic Delays Due to Upcoming Water Main Project
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
The Child and Family Center of Santa Clarita was one of 63 nonprofits receiving part of the $750,000 in grant awards from the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, as a part of the County's Community Impact Arts Grant (CIAG) program.
Child & Family Center Receives L.A. County Arts and Culture Grant
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
After several fires in the Santa Clarita Valley this past week, everyone from utility representatives to fire officials to meteorologists is reminding residents that, due to unusually dry weather during fire season, they should have their Ready! Set! Go! plans ready to go.
Residents Reminded of Wildfire Action Plan as Officials Brace for Fire Season
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Mayor Bill Miranda spoke directly with the committee recommending the transfer of violent juvenile offenders to Camps Scott and Scudder on Wednesday, saying the move required more environmental impact reports and public outreach.
Miranda Tells Camps Scott, Scudder Committee More EIRs, Public Outreach Required
Today in SCV History (July 22)
2000 - Historic Larinan house in Pico Canyon burns down [story]
Larinan house burning
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced that Logix Federal Credit Union will continue to sponsor the hospital's Foundation Palliative Care Teddy Bear program. 
Henry Mayo And Logix Announces Continued Partnership In Palliative Care Teddy Bear Program
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday seven new deaths and 2,551 new cases and of COVID-19, with 29,104 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. 
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Henry Mayo Reports Two Additional Deaths; L.A. County Reports 20-Fold Case Increase Since June
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
The  Santa Clarita Chamber of Commerce with supervisor Kathryn Barger have decided to postpone this year's state of the county event in the interest of public health. 
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Postpones State Of The County
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
With a majority of Californian adults being at least partially vaccinated, California Department of Public Health is working with local health officials to fight disinformation to spur demand for the COVID-19 vaccination. 
California Public Health Ramps Up Vaccine Outreach
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted this week to move forward with the recommendations from a plan to reform the county’s bail and pretrial system.  
Supervisors Move Forward With Bail And Pretrial Reform
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Representative Mike Garcia introduced the Protecting and Restoring Our Trees by Enhancing Conservation and Treatments, or PROTECT, Act to improve forest management and reduce wildfires. 
Garcia Introduces PROTECT Act
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City's Future
Business leaders of the Valley Industry Association gathered Tuesday afternoon to receive an update from the City of Santa Clarita about the city’s economic development activity.
Valley Industry Association Optimistic On City’s Future
Today in SCV History (July 21)
1952 - 7.5-magnitude Kern County earthquake devastates Tehachapi; damage spread from San Diego to Las Vegas [story]
quake map
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday five new deaths and 1,821 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 29,002 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Tops 29,000 Cases; L.A. County Nearing 2,000 New Cases Per Day
Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
The National Association of Volunteer Programs in Local Government (NAVPLG) awarded the city of Santa Clarita's Volunteer Engagement Program the prestigious "Rising to Excellence Award" on June 23.
Santa Clarita’s Volunteer Engagement Program Earns National Recognition
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
A free vaccine clinic welcomed Santa Clarita Valley residents to get first and second doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine all day Saturday at a Valencia business.
Amazon, Carbon Health Partner with Valladares for Free Vaccine Clinic
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with 'Suite Surrender,' 'Pride and Prejudice'
Join the Canyon Theatre Guild for some much needed laughter and delight with the hysterical comedy farce, "Suite Surrender."
Canyon Theatre Guild Returns with ‘Suite Surrender,’ ‘Pride and Prejudice’
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Incoming midfielder Abby Perrigoue will help TMU Women's Soccer maintain the style of possession it desires on the field.
TMU Adds Abby Perrigoue to Lady Mustangs Midfield
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
A Metrolink train struck an unoccupied vehicle that was stuck on the tracks in Newhall Monday night.
Metrolink Train Strikes Unoccupied Car Stuck on Tracks in Newhall
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture announced $4,518,000 million in grant awards, which include $57,600 to five Santa Clarita Valley arts organizations, through L.A. County's Organizational Grant Program.
L.A. County Awards Several SCV Arts Organizations More than $56K Grants
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
One thing parents and adults share about youths today in the country, is their historical apathy when it comes to participating in their civic duty during election cycles. But one area they seem to have no shortage of ideas, is complaining about things and how they are.
Santa Clarita Teen Zuriel Oduwole Encourages Civic Participation
Today in SCV History (July 20)
2001 - Then-Assemblyman George Runner introduces legislation to memorialize the historic Ridge Route. Enacted Oct. 4. [story]
Ridge Route
