header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
69°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
January 21
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
| Thursday, Jan 21, 2021

LA County Supervisor Kathryn BargerSupervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).

The CPUC will hold a public hearing with Edison to ensure transparency regarding their compliance with CPUC rules and requirements and to receive comments from stakeholders.

The public hearing will be on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 2:00 p.m. Community members may tune in [here] and can call in for public comment at 800-857-1917, passcode: 5180519#.

“This hearing is an important first step to hold Edison accountable to its customers and communities and to fix what is clearly a broken system tied to Public Safety Power Shutoffs,” said Supervisor Barger. “Although we understand that Southern California Edison must balance very real concerns about public safety and impending fire danger when they decide to implement a PSPS event, we believe there is a better way to communicate and mitigate these outages. We look forward to working with the CPUC, Edison, and all of the stakeholders involved, including our impacted community members, to make sure any future PSPS events are as painless as possible.”

During dangerous weather conditions, such as high winds, extreme heat, and low humidity, utility companies such as Edison proactively turn off power in high fire risk areas to reduce the threat of wildfires. These Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) can impact nearly 50,000 households in the San Gabriel, Santa Clarita and Antelope Valleys. With the various health officer orders that have closed schools and forced more individuals to work from home, the devastating impacts of power loss are significant to these community members.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Barger that asked County Counsel to investigate all available legal options for the County to mitigate the impacts of future PSPS events. The motion also sought assistance from the CPUC, the Office of the Governor, and the Los Angeles legislative delegation to address proper notification and communication to impacted communities and to mandate substantial additional mitigation measures as a requirement for the continuation of the PSPS program. A copy of that motion can be found [here].
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).
FULL STORY...
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer.
FULL STORY...
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, is supporting the effort by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to address concerns of communities throughout Los Angeles County, which continue to experience ongoing Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) initiated by Southern California Edison (Edison).
Barger Supports Efforts in Limiting Power Shutoffs; Public Hearing Set
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
Single Mothers Outreach (SMO) is proud to announce “Survivor” as the theme for the 11th annual Empowering HeArts fundraising gala set to take place virtually on Saturday, Aug. 7.
Nominations Open for Annual Empowering HeArts Awards
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
The College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning was presented an Honorable Mention award by the Academic Senate for California Community Colleges’ 2021 Exemplary Program Award.
COC Recognized for Personal, Professional Learning Program
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
The William S. Hart Union High School is looking for two new members to serve on the Measure SA Citizens’ Oversight Committee. These members will serve two-year terms with a maximum of three consecutive terms.
Hart Seeking Members for Citizens’ Oversight Committee
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
Santa Clarita-based Princess Cruises announced Thursday the sale of Pacific Princess to an undisclosed buyer.
Princess Cruises Announces Sale of Pacific Princess to Undisclosed Buyer
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
After a dayslong wind event hit the Santa Clarita Valley, most area residents power had been restored by Thursday morning.
SoCal Edison Restores Power to Most SCV Residents
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office identified Carlos Salgado-Ruiz, 35, of Santa Clarita, as the pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle in Saugus Wednesday night.
Pedestrian Killed in Saugus Hit-and-Run Identified
Today in SCV History (Jan. 21)
1914 - Signal newspaper owner-editor Scott Newhall born in San Francisco [story]
Scott Newhall
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 262 new deaths and 6,492 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, as the county's rollout of an extremely limited vaccine supply continues at Dodger Stadium and five supersites including Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: SCV Cases Total 22,232; Vaccines in ‘Extremely Limited Supply’
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
In what some hailed as the most important speech at an inauguration in modern American history, President Joe Biden called for a new era of unity and healing as he pledged to bring an end to the pandemic that has dramatically altered the lives of every American while leading the restoration of a battered economy.
Biden Inauguration: ‘This Is Democracy’ – President Calls for Unity in Inaugural Address
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Almost directly after taking the oath as President of the United States, Joe Biden on his first day in office is expected to reverse a number of his predecessor’s policies and federal agency standards.
Biden’s Busy First Day: Action on COVID-19, Climate, Racial Equality
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
California Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) was unanimously selected as Senate Republican Leader-elect, Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) announced Wednesday.
Wilk Named California Senate Republican Leader-Elect
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Concluding with his oath to faithfully uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution, Joseph R. Biden became the 46th president of the United States at noon Wednesday.
New President Inaugurated: White House Changes Hands at Critical Moment in History
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
The Los Angeles County Public Health Department opened the Six Flags Magic Mountain vaccination site Tuesday, one of the five larger vaccination sites opened this week in conjunction with the Fire Department and other agencies.
Magic Mountain Opens Vaccination Site, Aims to Administer More Than 2K Doses a Day
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
California fired back on the Trump administration’s eleventh-hour attempt to gut the Endangered Species Act before the president left office Wednesday.
California Leads Charge Against Parting Gut of Endangered Species Act
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
After nearly a year of lockdowns, social distancing, widespread infection, and COVID-19-related death in Los Angeles, residents are preparing for the next chapter of the pandemic: vaccination distribution.
L.A. County Health Officials Address Challenges to Vaccination Distribution
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California’s holiday COVID-19 wave appears to have crested, with state officials announcing Tuesday that hospitalizations and new infections are starting to decrease for the first time in weeks.
Officials: California’s Holiday COVID-19 Wave Appears to Have Crested
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
As coronavirus cases spiked to record highs and spurred statewide lockdowns this past summer, Governor Gavin Newsom and the California Legislature have scrambled to devise a COVID-19 aid plan for the state’s nearly $10 billion share of federal CARES Act funding.
California Leaders Blasted for Giving Less COVID-19 Aid to Small Communities
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Soon after Los Angeles County officials announced Tuesday that, by the afternoon, residents age 65 and older could register for the COVID-19 vaccine, the signup website crashed, with thousands of inquiries pending.
L.A. County COVID-19 Vaccine Signup Website Crashes
Today in SCV History (Jan. 20)
1993 - Hart High grad Dee Dee Myers (1979) becomes first female White House press secretary [story]
Dee Dee Myers
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 186 new deaths and 7,902 new cases of confirmed COVID-19, with 22,102 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: County Ramps Up Large-Scale Vaccination Sites; SCV Tops 22,000 Total Cases
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
I think everyone gave a sigh of relief at midnight on Dec. 31, 2020. The most troubling and stressful year in recent memory was finally over.
Pets Are Source of Unconditional Love During Uncertain World | Marcia Mayeda
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
A brush fire quickly spread near Towsley Canyon on Tuesday afternoon, with initial reports indicating it had grown by 50 acres within a half-hour.
Strong Winds Fuel Towsley Canyon Fire
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
As winds continue to whip through the Santa Clarita Valley, firefighters are battling another brush fire in Canyon Country where structures may be threatened.
Canyon Country Fire Threatens Structures
%d bloggers like this: