Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Beach Advisory Extended to Wednesday 6 p.m.
| Monday, Mar 23, 2020
beach advisory

LOS ANGELES – Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, has extended a beach advisory cautioning residents planning to visit county beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers.

The advisory will be in effect until at least Wednesday at 6 p.m. and may be extended depending on further rainfall.

Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around these outlets after a rainfall.

Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.

Discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers only comprise a small portion of the beach; therefore, anybody who wants to go to other areas at the beach can still enjoy their beach outing.

Areas of the beach apart from discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers are exempted from this advisory.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
FULL STORY...
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
Sunday, Mar 22, 2020
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
FULL STORY...
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams and KABC are teaming up to host a virtual Te'LA’thon, Tuesday, March 24, from 4 a.m. - 7 p.m., to assist Southern California response efforts during this unprecedented global health crisis.
L.A. Rams, KABC to Host Te’LA’thon for Los Angeles Tuesday
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Los Angeles County's revised "Safer at Home" Health Order issued Saturday further restricts gatherings and non-essential businesses and calls for enforcement by the Sheriff's Department with misdemeanor penalties for violators.
Revised LA County Health Order Adds Restrictions, Penalties
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Carousel Ranch, a local nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs through equestrian therapy and vocational training programs, has suspended its services. However, the organization is requesting donations to continue feeding and caring for its horses. Here is the statement from Carousel Ranch and information on how to donate:
Carousel Ranch Suspends Services; Requesting Donations
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
In a letter to President Donald Trump Sunday, California Governor Gavin Newsom requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to assist in the state's coronavirus COVID-19 preparedness and emergency response efforts.
Newsom Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration to Aid COVID-19 Response
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
The Child & Family Center issued the following statement regarding the change in operating hours and its services:
Child & Family Center Adjusts Hours; Services By Appointment Only
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
L.A. County Public Health has confirmed one new death and 71 new cases of COVID-19. The individual who died was older than 65 with underlying health conditions and resided in Culver City. The total number of cases in the SCV stands at 6: four in the city and one each in Castaic and Stevcenson Ranch.
L.A. County Sunday: 1 New Death in Culver City; SCV Unchanged
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
California now has 1,468 confirmed cases, up 20% from Saturday's reported 1,224; and a total of 27 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 virus.
California Sunday: Cases Up 20% on Day, Death Toll Stands at 27
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Due to COVID-19 precautions, all of L.A. County Library’s 86 locations are currently closed to the public through March 31.
Temporary Digital Library Card Now Available at L.A. County Libraries
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
Authorities from the Lancaster Sheriff's Station seek the public's help in locating an attempted murder suspect who fled the scene of an alleged armed robbery.
Help Wanted to Locate Attempted Murder Suspect
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
A power outage was reported in the Stevenson Ranch area Sunday afternoon.
More than 750 Stevenson Ranch Residents Affected by Power Outage
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital officials confirmed one additional COVID-19 case in the Santa Clarita Valley Sunday morning.
Henry Mayo: Ninth Confirmed Case in SCV
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Lowe's and Home Depot have taken action in response to COVID-19 by adjusting hours and supporting the needs of their associates, customers and surrounding communities.
Lowe’s Commits $25M; Home Depot Expands Paid Time Off for Hourly Employees
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures in the Antelope Valley and L.A. County's mountain regions.
Cold Weather Alert Issued for AV, Mountain Areas
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
One person was shot during an alleged armed robbery in a Stevenson Ranch home Saturday evening.
Detectives Investigating Alleged Stevenson Ranch Armed Robbery
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile ordered an immediate three-day closure of the Sylmar Courthouse Sunday after a deputy public defender assigned to the courthouse tested positive for coronavirus, or COVID-19.
Sylmar Juvenile Courthouse to Close After Lawyer Tests Positive for COVID-19
App to Help Families Find Meals During School Closure Updated
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday that the California Department of Education’s (CDE) “CA Meals for Kids” mobile app has been updated to help students and families find meals during COVID-19-related emergency school closures.
App to Help Families Find Meals During School Closure Updated
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
Several grocery stores and supermarkets in the Santa Clarita Valley community have adjusted operating hours to provide those most at risk of contracting COVID-19 a safer and more comfortable option.
Update 3/22/20: SCV Grocery Stores Open Early for Seniors, Vulnerable
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
A letter from a formerly small town to a town that's still small.
A Letter from Newhall, Cal., to Tombstone, Ariz. | Commentary by Darryl Manzer
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
Valencia-based Lundgren Management Construction Management & Consulting sent a letter to clients and partners expressing the company's commitment to helping fight the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Valencia’s Lundgren Management Adjusts to Pandemic Challenges
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
All Los Angeles County outdoor park amenities where people can congregate closed effective midnight Saturday, according to Parks Department officials.
All County Park Amenities Now Off Limits
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Saturday confirmed two additional deaths and 59 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the county.
LA County Saturday: Cases Up 20% on Day, 2 New Deaths, New Restrictions
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
The study suggests that people may acquire the coronavirus through the air and after touching contaminated objects. Scientists discovered the virus is detectable for up to three hours in aerosols, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel.
Study Shows How Long COVID-19 Lives on Cardboard, Metal, Plastic
