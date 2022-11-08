Beach Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.
Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.
Advisory for all County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3:00 P.M.
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 122 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 16 new deaths and 2,978 new cases countywide.
Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Speed and aggressive driving continue to be a major concern on California roadways, and the California Highway Patrol is receiving additional resources to combat these dangerous driving behaviors statewide.
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.
