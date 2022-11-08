header image

1977 - Castaic residents vote 168-54 to withdraw 7th-8th grades from Hart District, making CUSD K-8 [story]
vote tally
Beach Water Use Warning Issued for L.A. County Beaches
| Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022
Dockweiler
File photo: Dockweiler State Beach. Photo courtesy: California State Parks/Brian Baer.


The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit Los Angeles County beaches to be careful of swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters due to possible contamination caused by storm drain discharge.

Ocean and bay recreational waters, especially near discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers can be contaminated with bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas after a rain fall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill. Rain advisories remain in effect for 72 hours after the rainfall ends.

Advisory for all County beaches until Thursday, Nov. 10, at 3:00 P.M.

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. Information is also available online at our website: PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards

L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022
Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring!
FULL STORY...

City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water

City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
FULL STORY...

Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases

Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases
Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 51 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight new deaths and 1,433 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...

Monday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 122 New Cases

Monday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 122 New Cases
Monday, Nov 7, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 122 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 16 new deaths and 2,978 new cases countywide.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Los Angeles County Aquatics is hiring!
L.A. County Hiring Lake Lifeguards
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
Every year, November is recognized as National Adoption Month, which brings awareness to the thousands of children in our community awaiting permanent families.
Nov. 17: Children’s Bureau Foster, Foster-Adopt Online Orientation
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Like other regions in California, the Santa Clarita Valley navigates an array of complex water challenges such as keeping water clean from pollution, dependence on imported water to meet supply demands and how to deal with frequent and severe droughts.
City Reminding Residents Benefits of Capturing Storm Water
Jimmy Kimmel Returning as Oscars Host
Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show host and producer Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced Monday.
Jimmy Kimmel Returning as Oscars Host
SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic
The Santa Clarita Artists Association's annual Art Classic will not take place in 2022
SCAA Releases Statement Regarding Cancellation of 2022 Art Classic
Jan. 23: Artist Vickie Pellouchoud to Demonstrate Oil at SCAA
Artist Vickie Pellouchoud will demonstrate oil at the Jan. 23, 2023 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association
Jan. 23: Artist Vickie Pellouchoud to Demonstrate Oil at SCAA
Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park
Activated Events is excited to announce the fresh, new lineup of Boots in the Park with headliner, Dustin Lynch and special guests Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters, which will take place Saturday, March 4, at Central Park.
Dustin Lynch Headlining Santa Clarita’s Inaugural Boots in the Park
Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’
Mission Opera and Valley Opera & Performing Arts are presenting "Roméo et Juliette" by Charles Gounod based on the famous immortal love story by William Shakespeare on Nov. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center.
Nov. 18-19: Mission Opera Presenting ‘Roméo et Juliette’
Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no additional deaths and 51 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of eight new deaths and 1,433 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: No New SCV Deaths; 51 New Cases
CHP Receiving Additional Resources to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
Speed and aggressive driving continue to be a major concern on California roadways, and the California Highway Patrol is receiving additional resources to combat these dangerous driving behaviors statewide.
CHP Receiving Additional Resources to Combat Speed, Aggressive Driving
CSUN Falls to No. 1 Seed UC Riverside in Big West Semis
RIVERSIDE, Calif. — UC Riverside, the No. 1 seed, defeated CSUN, the No. 4 seed, 4-1 in the semifinals of the Big West Men's Soccer Championship Saturday at UC Riverside Soccer Stadium.
CSUN Falls to No. 1 Seed UC Riverside in Big West Semis
Nov. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will hold a business meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in the University Center, UCEN Room 301 on the Valencia campus of College of the Canyons.
Nov. 9: COC Board of Trustees Business Meeting
Santa Clarita Transit Offering Veterans Day Ride to Knott’s Berry Farm
Santa Clarita veterans and residents can board Santa Clarita Transit on Friday, Nov. 11, for a patriotic ride to Knott’s Berry Farm.
Santa Clarita Transit Offering Veterans Day Ride to Knott’s Berry Farm
Family Promise Announces Board Member Update
Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is pleased to announce the following board member update.
Family Promise Announces Board Member Update
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss 2023 Art Exhibits at Upcoming Meeting
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold its regular meeting, Thursday, Nov. 11, beginning at 6 p.m., in City Council Chambers.
Arts Commission Slated to Discuss 2023 Art Exhibits at Upcoming Meeting
Nov. 25 – Dec. 10: Zonta’s ‘Say No to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
“Say No to Violence Against Women” is championed by Zonta Clubs in 62 countries. About two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from an intimate partner.
Nov. 25 – Dec. 10: Zonta’s ‘Say No to Violence Against Women’ Campaign
Nov. 19: Relay for Life Santa Clarita Holiday Boutique
Relay For Life of Santa Clarita invites you to our festive annual Holiday Boutique benefiting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church, located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Nov. 19: Relay for Life Santa Clarita Holiday Boutique
Monday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 122 New Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday one additional death and 122 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 16 new deaths and 2,978 new cases countywide.
Monday COVID Roundup: One New SCV Death; 122 New Cases
Today in SCV History (Nov. 7)
1940 - William S. Hart deeds land for theater at Spruce & 11th Street to American Legion [story]
American Theater
Today in SCV History (Nov. 6)
1976 - Horse turds and peace pipes: Acton Turkey War with AM radio jock Dick Whittington ends in a draw [story]
Turkey war
