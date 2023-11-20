Beach Water Warning Continues for L.A. County Beaches

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.

Beach areas warnings:

– Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swim area.

– Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

– Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach. Near Will Rogers Tower 18

100 yards up and down the coast from the creek.

– Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the public restrooms.

– Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The entire swim area.

– Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica South Tower 20

100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain.

– Redondo Beach Pier in Redondo Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier.

– World Way Extension at Dockweiler State Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the jetty.

– 28th Street extension in Manhattan Beach

100 yards up and down the coast from the 28th Street extension.

Beach areas now cleared:

Warnings have been lifted for the following beach areas where recent sample results identified water quality levels within State standards:

– Wilshire Blvd. storm drain at Santa Monica Beach. Santa Monica North Tower 12

– Manhattan Beach Pier in Manhattan Beach

– Hermosa Beach Pier in Hermosa Beach

Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24- hours a day on the County’s beach closure hotline: 1-800- 525-5662. To view the map of impacted locations and for more information, please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

