Beverage Manufacturer DrinkPAK Inks Seven-Year Lease at Needham Ranch

Trammell Crow Company (TCC) and Clarion Partners, LLC announce that DrinkPAK, LLC, the premier West Coast alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage manufacturer, has inked a seven-year, 172,324-square-foot lease for Building 2 at The Center at Needham Ranch (CANR) industrial park in Santa Clarita.

DrinkPAK provides comprehensive operational services, including procurement support, complex batching and processing, filling, packaging, and on-site storage, and distribution. This facility will be the first of its kind in California and in the Western United States when it is operational beginning in the spring of 2021.

“We are grateful for the support of Holly Schroeder and her team at the Santa Clarita Economic Development Corporation and the city of Santa Clarita to help us expedite a complex permitting process for this facility,” said Nate Patena, CEO of Drink Pak, LLC.

Building 2 at CANR is comprised of 172,324 square feet of Class A industrial space. It features 36’ clear height, ESFR sprinklers, 14 dock positions and 204 parking spaces. The new DrinkPAK facility will feature three state-of-the-art high-speed beverage packaging lines capable of producing up to 4,900 cans per minute. At full operation, DrinkPAK will employ approximately 200 employees at the new facility and will produce 1.9 billion cans of product per year, including energy drinks, canned cocktails, hard seltzers, and other beverages.

“We are pleased to welcome DrinkPAK to the Center at Needham Ranch. We are seeing significant food and beverage industry expansion across the U.S. and DrinkPAK recognized the competitive advantages of our development’s strategic location, high-quality, state-of-the-art buildings, and the significant advantage provided by the business-friendly city of Santa Clarita, which affords companies like DrinkPAK with a lower cost of doing business,” said John Balestra, Principal with TCC’s SoCal – Los Angeles Business Unit.

CBRE’s Craig Peters and Doug Sonderegger represented TCC and Clarion in the transaction, while Newmark’s Patrick DuRoss, John DeGrinis and Jeff Abraham represented the tenant.

“Occupier interest has remained healthy though the COVID-19 pandemic and we continue to see tremendous occupier interest in this project due to the strategic location minutes from Interstate 5 and the 405 Freeway, the operational costs savings and efficiency that comes with 36’ clear height buildings and the attractive project environment, with an abundance of open space,“ said Peters, Executive Vice President.

Newmark’s DuRoss added, “We are pleased to have found this highly efficient, state-of-the-art facility for DrinkPAK. When we started working on this requirement, we were looking for a much smaller facility in the West Ventura County market; however, the requirement grew in a post-COVID environment, which led us to widen our search to the LA North and Santa Clarita Valley area. This is the perfect building and location to meet DrinkPAK’s growth in the marketplace.”

Phase 1 of the Center at Needham Ranch includes approximately 900,000 square feet of Class A industrial space, offering buildings ranging from approximately 67,639 square feet to 212,236 square feet on a 52 net-acre site. The site of Phase 1 is part of a master-planned, 135-acre industrial development located immediately adjacent to the San Fernando Valley, approximately one mile north of Interstate 5 and adjacent to Highway 14, providing immediate access to the San Fernando Valley and greater Los Angeles region with more than five million people within a 30-minute commute. Sitting at the southern entrance to the City of Santa Clarita, the development is ideally situated for last-mile and regional distribution, studio and entertainment uses, manufacturing, research and development and corporate office uses.

To learn more about The Center at Needham Ranch, visit https://www.thecenteratneedhamranch.com/.

