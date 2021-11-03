Book Bag Sale Returns For Fall Season

Those who missed the summer book bag sale are in luck, as the Santa Clarita Public Library announced the Fall Book Bag Sale.

Friends of the Santa Clarita Public Library will host the sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14. The sale will occur during normal operating hours.

For only $7, participants can fill a provided bag, with any books they find for sale, in the Friends of the Library book store.

Patrons with book bags from a previous sale can participate for $6. Some will find a wide assortment of books or great book gifts for others just in time for the holidays. Proceeds from the bag sale support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library, including One Story One City, Día de Los Niños, the Family Literacy Festival and more.

The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library is an active group of Santa Clarita residents who volunteer, advocate and fundraise to meet the needs of the Santa Clarita Public Library. All of the proceeds from fundraising events and programs sponsored by the Friends of the Library support events and programs for all ages at the Library.

For more information on the Fall Book Bag Sale, please visit SantaClaritaFOL.com. Discover more fun upcoming Library events by visiting SantaClaritaLibrary.com/Events.

