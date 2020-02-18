[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
72°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
| Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020

The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.

The BSA intends to use the Chapter 11 process to create a Victims Compensation Trust that would provide equitable compensation to victims.

Scouting programs, including unit meetings and activities, council events, other Scouting adventures and countless service projects, will continue throughout this process and for many years to come. The BSA fully intends to maintain its commitments to its members, families, volunteer leaders, employees, retirees, donors and alumni to the fullest extent permitted by bankruptcy laws. The organization also will pay its vendors and partners for all goods and services delivered from today forward.

Local councils, which provide programming, financial, facility and administrative support to Scouting units in their communities, have not filed for bankruptcy. They are legally separate, distinct and financially independent from the national organization.

“The BSA cares deeply about all victims of abuse and sincerely apologizes to anyone who was harmed during their time in Scouting. We are outraged that there have been times when individuals took advantage of our programs to harm innocent children,” said Roger Mosby, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we know nothing can undo the tragic abuse that victims suffered, we believe the Chapter 11 process – with the proposed Trust structure – will provide equitable compensation to all victims while maintaining the BSA’s important mission.”

Establishment of the Victims Compensation Trust and Support for Victims of Abuse

The BSA has an important duty to keep children safe, supported and protected while preparing them for their futures, and the organization has every intention of continuing to fulfill these important responsibilities.

Tragically, there have been times when individuals took advantage of the BSA’s programs to harm children. The BSA firmly believes that a proposed Victims Compensation Trust structure is the best means of compensating victims in a way that is equitable and protects their identities. The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward and will provide clear and comprehensive notices about how to do so.

The BSA has, for years, funded in-person counseling for any current or former Scout who was a victim of abuse as well as victims’ family members, by a provider of their choice. As an extension of this commitment to supporting victims, the BSA recently announced a partnership with 1in6, a trusted national resource for male survivors, to expand their services so that victims of abuse are able to anonymously access vital support from trained advocates when and how they need it. Victims can access 1in6 services at www.1in6.org/BSA. This is a multiyear commitment, which the BSA feels is an important component of its ongoing efforts to support victims.

Maintaining Programming and Upholding Commitments to All Stakeholders

Scouting will continue to provide unparalleled programs to young people – keeping them safe, supported and protected as it prepares them for their futures. The BSA today has some of the strongest, expert-informed youth protection policies found in any youth-serving organization, including mandatory youth protection training and background checks for all volunteers and staff, as well as policies that prohibit one-on-one interaction between youth and adults and require all volunteers and staff to report any suspected abuse to law enforcement.

Additional information about the BSA’s multilayered safeguards, our commitment to support victims, and our efforts to be part of the broader solution to child abuse is available at www.scouting.org/youth-safety.

Read the BSA’s Open Letter to Victims here.

More information and updates about the restructuring are available via the national organization’s dedicated restructuring website, www.BSArestructuring.org. Victims, as well as vendors and other potential creditors who have questions about their claims may contact Restructuring@scouting.org or call 1-866-907-BSA1 for the fastest response.

The BSA is represented in the restructuring by Sidley Austin LLP as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC, as financial advisor.

About the Boy Scouts of America
The Boy Scouts of America provides the nation’s foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be “Prepared. For Life.®” The Scouting organization is composed of nearly 2.2 million youth members between the ages of 5 and 21 and approximately 800,000 volunteers in local councils throughout the United States and its territories. For more information on the Boy Scouts of America, please visit www.Scouting.org.

Learn about the BSA’s youth protection policies in place today at www.scouting.org/youth-safety.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
FULL STORY...

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’

Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
FULL STORY...

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita

Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
FULL STORY...

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting

March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
FULL STORY...

Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available

Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Tuesday, Feb 18, 2020
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Thursday, November 14, 2020 was a morning that triggered a familiar dark uncertainty for Canyon Country residents Alice and Tom Renolds.
Victims of 2000 Crash Remembered 20 Years Later
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Deputies arrested a suspect last week after he allegedly attempted to walk out of a grocery store with hundreds of dollars of goods without paying.
Deputies Arrest Suspect Who Attempted to Walk Out of Grocery Store with Full Cart
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
The Boy Scouts of America announced Tuesday that the national organization has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. In a media release, the organization cites the filing is expected to achieve two key objectives: equitably compensate victims who were harmed during their time in Scouting and continue carrying out its mission for years to come.
Boy Scouts of America Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced FocusSCV -- a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the SCV community.
Chamber Announces Launch of New Leadership Training Program ‘FocusSCV’
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
California State University, Northridge will be one of the 1,000 new vote centers across Los Angeles County that will be open to the county’s voters in the days before the March 3 primary election.
CSUN to Host L.A. County Vote Center for March Primary Election
LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli
LA Kings officials have announced that they've acquired forward Tim Schaller, the rights to forward Tyler Madden, a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2022 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Tyler Toffoli, according to Vice President and General Manager Rob Blake.
LA Kings Acquire Tim Schaller, Rights to Tyler Madden in Exchange for Tyler Toffoli
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain was arrested on Friday, a week after he was allegedly involved in a kidnapping and high-speed chase through Santa Clarita.
Former LACoFD Captain Arrested on Multiple Charges After High-Speed Chase
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station deputies conducting a traffic stop on Thursday resulted in two arrests believed to be connected to methamphetamine and counterfeit bills.
Deputies Arrest Two Suspected of Possessing Meth, Counterfeit Money
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
The members of the CA-782nd Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) gathered at the Santa Clarita Valley Activities Center February 9, 2020, to celebrate at their annual Military Ball event. Military Ball is a military tradition in which the Corps gathers for a formal dinner, dancing, and other events to celebrate the corps.
CA-782nd Air Force JROTC Gathers for Annual Military Ball
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Sarah Avanessian, a Castaic High School English teacher and past Teacher of the Year from the William S. Hart Union High School District, was presented the Beth Dalton Memorial Literacy Leadership Award by the Los Angeles County Office of Education (LACOE) at the Literacy Lifts Conference.
Castaic High School Teacher Wins County Award
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
The MAIN will be hosting a free art reception celebrating the newest exhibit "Home is Where The Art Is" on Thursday, February 20 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Feb. 20: Art Reception at The MAIN for ‘Home is Where The Art Is’
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
In honor of Black History Month, the Delmar T. Oviatt Library at California State University, Northridge is exploring African American life from both sides of the camera with “Photography through the African American Lens,” an exhibition that will feature a panel of African American photographers showcasing their work on Tuesday, Feb 25.
CSUN’s Oviatt Library Showcases African American Life Through Photography
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
The Annual Kite Festival organized by the non-profit organization CRY- Child Rights and You is coming back on Sunday February 23, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. in the West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle, Valencia, California, 91354.
Feb. 23: Third Annual Kite Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
The Children's Bureau will be holding a Foster Care Info meeting in Valencia on March 21, 2020.
March 21: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Informational Meeting
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Did your child miss the Spring auditions for the Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra? There is no need to worry; seats are still available. The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra will be holding another round of auditions on Saturday, February 22nd at College of the Canyons.
Spring Semester Begins for the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra , Seats Still Available
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
Antelope Valley Indian Museum is seeking actors age 8 to 18 for the museum’s annual outdoor play based on a traditional California Indian story. Rehearsals are every Tuesday afternoon from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The performance will be the evening of Saturday, May 2.
Youth Actors Needed for Performance at Antelope Valley Indian Museum State Historic Park
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
The SCV Education Foundation has announced its "Page Turners 2020 Campaign", where over the next two months they will be striving to fundraise and gather support for Page Turners, a program The Foundation piloted last year.
SCV Education Foundation Launches ‘Page Turners 2020 Campaign’
Today in SCV History (Feb. 18)
1955 - Actor and nightclub owner Ace Cain incorporates the Rocky Springs Country Club in Sand Canyon [story]
Ace Cain
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
A Big Band, a charismatic international jazz group from Northamptonshire, England, will perform a mixture of styles from Gordon Goodwin, Alan Baylock and Van Morrison to Radiohead at the Valencia High School Theater on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 18: A Big Band to Swing in Free Concert at Valencia High
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
The California Enterprise Development Authority, or CEDA, will hold a Teleconference Meeting on Thursday, February 20 at 10:30 a.m.
February 20: CEDA Teleconference Meeting
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita Arts Commission will hold a study session at City Hall on Tuesday, February 18, starting at 6:30 p.m.
February 18: Santa Clarita Arts Commission Study Session
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
The army of Santa Clarita volunteers is looking for new recruits to help out during special events coming up in March and April.
Santa Clarita Volunteers Seek New Recruits for Spring Events
%d bloggers like this: