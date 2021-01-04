header image

1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Saugus Teen Nicholas Cashin Assists Animal Sanctuary with Eagle Scout Project
Monday, Jan 4, 2021
cashin
Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin stands next to one of the shade structures he built for his Eagle Award project at St. Bonnie's Animal Sanctuary. | Courtesy photo.

 

Saugus High School senior and Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin wanted to positively impact the lives of some of the animals in his community while completing his Eagle Award project.

Cashin, who said he’s always liked animals, especially dogs, chose to meet with the director of St. Bonnie’s Animal Sanctuary, where he hoped to complete his Eagle Scout project to receive the highest rank in Boy Scouts.

“When I learned about St. Bonnie’s and saw firsthand how much they did for rescued animals, I really wanted to help them,” Cashin said. “At St. Bonnie’s, the caretakers do their best to give everything in their care a good life. The sanctuary is peaceful. … It seems like all the animals are content and appear to understand they are welcome to live out their lives at the sanctuary even if they don’t get adopted. I really wanted to be a part of this program and support their efforts of giving animals an enjoyable life.”

cashin

Two adoptable dogs stand in the newly constructed shade structures built for Nicholas Cashin’s Eagle Award project at St. Bonnie’s Animal Sanctuary. | Courtesy photo.

With the help of 22 volunteers and donations from friends and fellow Scouts, Cashin was able to gather enough funds to design, construct and install four heavy-duty shade structures to protect the animals from the sun, with a surplus of more than $1,500 going directly to the sanctuary.

cashin

Boy Scout in Troop 58 Nicholas Cashin, third from left, and the volunteers he recruited stand next to the shade structures he built for his Eagle Award project at St. Bonnie’s Animal Sanctuary. | Courtesy photo.

In 2007, through a generous bequest, the Lange Foundation purchased a 4.5-acre property in Canyon Country in the Santa Clarita Valley, which became the new home of St. Bonnie’s Sanctuary. In mid-2010, the first of many kennels was completed.

St. Bonnie’s has 23 spacious indoor/outdoor dog runs and a large cat room with a fully enclosed cat play area. There are two ISO rooms with separate air systems so that those rescued who are ill can recover in comfort. The kennel is equipped with all modern animal care amenities and was given the top rating by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.
