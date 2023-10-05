Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups

The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday’s event runs 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The conference will take place at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita.

The event gives nonprofit artists and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn about business development.

Select which day is right for you or join the conference for both days!

On Friday, Oct. 6, programming is for nonprofit professionals’ development with experts on nonprofit marketing, budgeting, program and fundraising.

Sessions included are:

– “Amplifying Impact: Marketing Strategies for Nonprofits” with Rachel Kilroy

– “Make Successful Grant Writing Happen for Your Arts Organization!” with Dr. Michael Miller

The sessions are designed for every level of creative and non-profit professional, including all board members, students, volunteers, and creatives. Whether it is to get their foot into the field, or a mid-career looking to level up, there is something for everybody! The Business for Artists Conference is the perfect opportunity to learn valuable skills and expand your creative network. Remember it is free, but you must register through Eventbrite.

Space is limited and this is the last chance to register! For event signups, click [here].

Breakfast and lunch are provided.

