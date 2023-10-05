header image

Today in
S.C.V. History
October 5
1970 - College of the Canyons' first on-campus classes held in portable buildings located just south of future Cougar Stadium [story]
portables
Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups
| Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
Business for Artists

The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday’s event runs 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The conference will take place at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita.

The event gives nonprofit artists and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn about business development.

Select which day is right for you or join the conference for both days!

On Friday, Oct. 6, programming is for nonprofit professionals’ development with experts on nonprofit marketing, budgeting, program and fundraising.

Sessions included are:

– “Amplifying Impact: Marketing Strategies for Nonprofits” with Rachel Kilroy

– “Make Successful Grant Writing Happen for Your Arts Organization!” with Dr. Michael Miller

Business for Artists

The sessions are designed for every level of creative and non-profit professional, including all board members, students, volunteers, and creatives. Whether it is to get their foot into the field, or a mid-career looking to level up, there is something for everybody! The Business for Artists Conference is the perfect opportunity to learn valuable skills and expand your creative network. Remember it is free, but you must register through Eventbrite.

Space is limited and this is the last chance to register! For event signups, click [here].

Breakfast and lunch are provided.

Business for Artists Conference
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita

Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
Thursday, Oct 5, 2023
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center.
FULL STORY...

Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube

Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
Get the 8-clap chant ready as SCV welcomes UCLA Hockey back to The Cube.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council

Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council
Wednesday, Oct 4, 2023
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 17: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Central Park Buildout Project

Oct. 17: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Central Park Buildout Project
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is officially over — the highly anticipated Central Park Buildout Project is almost complete!
Bill Miranda | Completion of Central Park Buildout Project
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Nineteen employees were honored as the Classified Employees of the Year Wednesday night at the William S. Hart Union High School District’s governing board meeting.
Hart Board Honors Classified Employees
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley Friday as high temperatures have been forecast.
Heat Advisory Issued for SCV
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
The Santa Clarita Valley is a growing region with significant business opportunities, including available, state-of-the-art industrial and commercial buildings in master-planned developments.
SCVEDC Releases Largest Local Employers List
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the opening of the Vista Canyon Multi-Modal Center.
Fourth Metrolink Station Opening in Santa Clarita
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
Logix Paying with Purpose Campaign Supporting SCV Nonprofit
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
COC Employee Training Institute Awarded Nearly $750K
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
Jury Trial Set for Saugus High Shooting Lawsuit
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days. 
Kaiser Employees Walk Off in Largest U.S. Healthcare Strike
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
COC Names Ana Vasquez, Cesar Tobar Student-Athletes of the Week
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
The third-annual TheoTech Conference will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at The Master’s University.
Tickets On Sale Now for TMU’s Theo Tech Conference
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 116 new cases and no additional deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: 116 New SCV Cases; No Additional Local Deaths
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
With the week warming up, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit certain Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming
Ocean Water Warning for Oct. 4
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
The 2023 Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held Oct. 7th at Bridgeport Park in Valencia.
Oct. 7: 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Bridgeport Park
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
While L.A. County is no longer in a drought after the last winter season brought heavy rain and historic snowfall, the heat of summer still continues. 
Record-Breaking Amount of Stormwater Captured in L.A.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Get the 8-clap chant ready as SCV welcomes UCLA Hockey back to The Cube.
Cheer On the Bruins at The Cube
Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
Child & Family Center Receives Proclamation from Santa Clarita City Council
County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”
The County of Los Angeles  Board of Supervisors has officially declared October 2023 as "Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month" throughout LA County.
County Declares October “Adopt-a-Shelter-Dog Month”
DMV Recommends a REAL ID Halloween Treat
Nearly 16.5 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 144,400 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV Recommends a REAL ID Halloween Treat
Board of Supervisors Approve Barger’s Call for Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in Support of Artsakh
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion urging the United States government to take actions to stop the military assault and atrocities Azerbaijan is committing in Artsakh.
Board of Supervisors Approve Barger’s Call for Sanctions Against Azerbaijan in Support of Artsakh
Oct 11: Leading Latino Journalist to Speak at CSUN
Enrique Acevedo, one of the leading Latino broadcasters and documentarians in the United States and Mexico, will speak to journalism students and others at California State University, Northridge at noon in CSUN’s Grand Salon on Oct. 11.
Oct 11: Leading Latino Journalist to Speak at CSUN
Today in SCV History (Oct. 4)
1900 - Pico oil driller Alex Mentry (as in Mentryville) succumbs to typhoid fever at California Hospital in Los Angeles [story]
Alex Mentry
SCVNews.com
