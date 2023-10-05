Business for Artists Conference Still Accepting Last-Minute Sign-Ups

The city of Santa Clarita wanted to send out one last reminder to sign up for its free two-day event Business for Artists Conference, which begins Friday, Oct. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday’s event runs 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The conference will take place at 20880 Centre Pointe Pkwy in Santa Clarita.
The event gives nonprofit artists and creative professionals the tools and opportunity to learn about business development.
Select which day is right for you or join the conference for both days!
On Friday, Oct. 6, programming is for nonprofit professionals’ development with experts on nonprofit marketing, budgeting, program and fundraising.
Sessions included are:
– “Amplifying Impact: Marketing Strategies for Nonprofits” with Rachel Kilroy
– “Make Successful Grant Writing Happen for Your Arts Organization!” with Dr. Michael Miller
The sessions are designed for every level of creative and non-profit professional, including all board members, students, volunteers, and creatives. Whether it is to get their foot into the field, or a mid-career looking to level up, there is something for everybody! The Business for Artists Conference is the perfect opportunity to learn valuable skills and expand your creative network. Remember it is free, but you must register through Eventbrite.
Space is limited and this is the last chance to register! For event signups, click [here].
In presenting the award, Councilmember Marsha McLean applauded the Center’s Domestic Violence Program and the vital role it plays in supporting the survivors of domestic and intimate partner violence in the community.
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Logix Federal Credit Union is celebrating the performing arts by sharing up to $60,000 with six local nonprofit organizations that are dedicated to showcasing and inspiring talent on stage in our community.
The College of the Canyons Employee Training Institute (ETI) has received $749,785 from the California Employment Training Panel (ETP) to provide worker training to client companies in the Santa Clarita Valley who wish to retain an up-skilled workforce through customized training programs.
A joint lawsuit brought by the parents of two Saugus High School students killed in a Nov. 14, 2019, on-campus shooting will proceed to trial, according to the ruling issued by the Los Angeles Superior Court.
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — The largest health care workers strike in U.S. history is underway, as more than 75,000 Kaiser Permanente union workers are walking out of hospitals and clinics across the country for three days.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Ana Vasquez (women's volleyball) and Cesar Tobar (men's cross country) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Sept. 25-30.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion urging the United States government to take actions to stop the military assault and atrocities Azerbaijan is committing in Artsakh.
Enrique Acevedo, one of the leading Latino broadcasters and documentarians in the United States and Mexico, will speak to journalism students and others at California State University, Northridge at noon in CSUN’s Grand Salon on Oct. 11.
