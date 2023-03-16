CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film

California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).

The franchise’s first animated theatrical release since “TMNT” (2007), “Mutant Mayhem” follows anthropomorphic turtle brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as they try to be accepted by their fellow New Yorkers as normal teenagers—all while taking on a crime syndicate and its mutant army.

In a 2020 tweet announcing his involvement with the film, Rowe described working on the project, featuring characters he’d known as a child, as an “absolute pleasure.”

Rowe is an Annie Award-winning film director and writer known for his work on “Gravity Falls,” “Disenchantment” and the Oscar-nominated adventure comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021). He was a co-guest of honor at the 2022 Producers’ Show with fellow CalArtian and Mitchells co-creator Mike Rianda (Film/Video 2011).

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is slated for release on Aug. 4 by Paramount Pictures.

Watch the trailer here.

For more information on CalArts visit calarts.edu.

