CalArts Alums Direct New ‘Ninja Turtles’ Animated Film

California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
The franchise’s first animated theatrical release since “TMNT” (2007), “Mutant Mayhem” follows anthropomorphic turtle brothers Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael as they try to be accepted by their fellow New Yorkers as normal teenagers—all while taking on a crime syndicate and its mutant army.
In a 2020 tweet announcing his involvement with the film, Rowe described working on the project, featuring characters he’d known as a child, as an “absolute pleasure.”
Rowe is an Annie Award-winning film director and writer known for his work on “Gravity Falls,” “Disenchantment” and the Oscar-nominated adventure comedy “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” (2021). He was a co-guest of honor at the 2022 Producers’ Show with fellow CalArtian and Mitchells co-creator Mike Rianda (Film/Video 2011).
“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is slated for release on Aug. 4 by Paramount Pictures.
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
The scandal caused by the leak last fall of Los Angeles City Councilmembers using racist language as they discussed redistricting has prompted six local scholars — including California State University, Northridge political science professor Boris Ricks — to join forces to re-imagine how the city should be governed.
The College of the Canyons Biological and Environmental Sciences Department was awarded the State Chancellor’s Office Innovative Use of Technology Award at the Chief Information Systems Officers Association Technology Summit on Wednesday, March 8 in San Francisco. This award recognizes cutting edge advancements in the department’s microbiology laboratories.
The Annie Awards returned to an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 25 for its semicentennial bringing emerging talent and luminaries alike from all corners of the animation industry to UCLA’s Royce Hall. As in years past, California Institute of the Arts alums earned awards across several categories, as well as juried honors.
Experience new cultures monthly at the Canyon Country Community Center. Join family and friends to experience cultures and customs from around the world at the city of Santa Clarita’s "elebrate" event series, which returns to the Canyon Country Community Center, 18410 Sierra Highway, Canyon Country, CA 91351, for its second year in 2023.
What do you think about the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department's use of tasers? The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission is reviewing the LASD policy on the use of tasers and is asking for public input on LASD's use of tasers.
Spring is near! As the seasons change, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood doesn’t take a break. Blood and platelets remain at risk of running low this month. Donors are crucial to helping the Red Cross avoid a blood shortage in the weeks to come.
California Institute of the Arts alum Jeff Rowe (Film/Video 2011) makes his feature directorial debut with "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," also co-directed by fellow CalArtian Kyler Spears (Film/Video 2013).
Are you or someone you know hiring? On Friday, April 28 College of the Canyons, Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation, city of Santa Clarita, SCV Chamber of Commerce and America's Job Centers of California have partnered to host a SCV-wide job fair.
Santa Clarita Valley residents remember March 2020 as the month that schools in all five districts of the SCV were closed due to COVID-19. Now, three years later, 19 volunteers with the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation have returned to the classrooms of seven elementary schools in the SCV with the Read With Me Program.
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.