May 10: Keanu Reeves, Gina Prince Bythewood CalArts Graduation Honorees

The 2024 California Institute of the Arts graduation ceremony will be held Friday, May 10 on the Valencia campus of CalArts. Honorary Degree recipients will include actor Keanu Reeves and director/writer/producer Gina Prince Bythewood.

The event will begin with a President’s Reception. Family and friends of the graduating class are invited to come meet President Ravi Rajan prior to the Graduation Ceremony. Hors d’oeuvres and non-alcoholic beverages will be served and beer and wine will be available for purchase.

Open to graduates, guests, faculty and staff the President’s Reception will be held Friday, May 10, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. in the CalArts Main Gallery.

The graduation ceremony will follow the reception in the Graduation Courtyard.

Open seating begins at 5 p.m. Graduation Procession begins promptly at 6 p.m.

A Post-Graduation Celebration will be held in the Main Gallery immediately following the graduation ceremony. Light refreshments will be served and live musical entertainment will accompany the festivities.

A livestream of the graduation will be available beginning at 5 p.m. Visit https://calarts.edu/life-at-calarts/graduation-2024/livestream-access-24.

