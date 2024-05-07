header image

May 7
S.C.V. History
May 7
1861 - Andres Pico and partners granted state franchise to build toll road and cut 50-foot-deep cleft through (Newhall) Pass; they failed; Beale later succeeded [story]
Andres Pico
CalArts 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show
| Tuesday, May 7, 2024
CalArts Geffen Theater

Members of the California Institute of the Arts community, industry representatives and friends and family journeyed to Los Angeles’s Miracle Mile neighborhood to celebrate Character Animation students’ films at the 2024 Character Animation Producers’ Show.

The show was held for the third consecutive year in the David Geffen Theater at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. From laugh-out-loud moments to heartstring-pulling scenes, the program offered a riveting selection of student short films from all levels within the Character Animation BFA program.

Following introductions from CalArts President Ravi Rajan, Provost Tracie Costantino, School of Film/Video Dean Abigail Severance, and Character Animation Program Director Maija Burnett was an address by guest of honor Pete Sohn (Film/Video BFA 1999). Sohn, who received an Academy Award nomination for his Pixar feature “Elemental” this past awards season, shared his experience coming to CalArts from New York, his time at the Institute and a fond remembrance of breakfast burritos on campus.

Echoing sentiments from previous guests of honor, Sohn stated that Character Animation students are those who will push the industry forward, and advised the filmmakers to create the work they truly wish to create and not simply what they believe audiences want to watch.

Justine King (Film/Video BFA 2024) won the faculty-scored 2024 Walter and Gracie Lantz Animation Prize for “Amon.” King also won the award at last year’s Producers’ Show for “The Little Poet.”

Sumin Ha (Film/Video BFA 2024) won the 2024 Procreate Award for Creativity in Animated Filmmaking for “Testimony.” The distinction, which was awarded for the first time in 2023, was presented this year by Procreate Partnerships Manager Jennifer Busey.

Shea Territo (Film/Video BFA 2024) won the 2024 Peers’ Pick Award for “Education with Lawrence and Toni.”

The dimming of the Geffen’s theater lights signaled the presentation of the 23 films selected by School of Film/Video faculty:

“La mort de Robespierre” by Janelle Feng

“Play With Me” by Julie Zheng

“CAPITALISM!” by Christina Wu

“Sankofa” by Ryan Mesidor

“Eclipse” by Mina Chacko

“Lab Sandwich” by Judah Esquivel

“Girls in Real Life Situations” by Ofre Sparrow Vaknin

“Chasing Time” by Si Yi Lee and Ayla Kasimova

“Lamblands” by Metias Gray

“Cold Soda” by Huayi Yu

“What Happens Now?” by Victoria Basadre

“Hymns of a tiny world – The birds of New Zealand” by Izabella Anguiano-Jacobs

“REWIND” by Valerie Yu

“A Piece of Mine” by George Park

“LAKAY” by Amarise DeFranco

“Goodbye Nimbus” by Xai Yaj

“Vinterfint” by Ben Knight

“How to Find Love in an Unbecoming Age” by Amy Hewett

“Man’s Best Friend” by Jaimi Qiu

“In Between” by Torianna Jacque

Watch the full playlist of 2024 CalArts Character Animation student films on the CalArts Character Animation YouTube channel.
