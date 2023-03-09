California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 California Amateur Hockey Association state championships this weekend, March 10-12 andthe weekend of March 24-26. Ice athletes from Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and more will compete in their respective divisions to win the coveted State Championships title.
The first competition weekend will feature hockey players at the AA-level, while the second weekend will be A-level athletes. The ages for state championships range from 11-years-old to 18-years-old. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out to The Cube and cheer on the teams as they skate towards a win.
For attendees who want to snack on ice rink favorites or order delicious plates inspired by Maria’s Deli can head over to the on-site restaurant, The Grille at The Cube. Attendees can also check out the City Store to purchase a wide variety of cozy clothing to keep them warm while watching the games. For more information about the championship or CAHA, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661)257-2823.
The first day of competition at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championships on Thursday, March 2 in Brookings, S.D. saw The Master's University Mustang track teams break records as they moved on to the finals.
College of the Canyons competed at the Riverside City College Invitational Monday, Feb. 27 at Victoria Country Club, battling through inclement weather to settle for fifth place in the 16-team field from across the state.
Valencia-based H2scan, a world leader in industrial hydrogen sensing, launched Thursday its HY-ALERTA 5021 Solid-State Area Hydrogen Monitor product which protects battery rooms from explosive hydrogen build up and is maintenance free for more than 10 years.
(CN) — Joshua trees will not be added to the endangered or threatened species list after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decided the iconic symbols of the Mojave Desert don't face any serious threats.
Last year, in partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita hosted 11 blood drives, collecting over 420 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 1,260 lives! While that number is certainly impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the City encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today.
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced Thursday her appointment as Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure, as well as the introduction of electrified roads and parking lot legislation aimed at opening new possibilities to address the growing need for electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The city of Santa Clarita likes to celebrate the Spring season with plenty of green events for residents. Mark your calendars to take advantage of upcoming events to help you stay green during your spring clean.
Raising the Curtain Foundation, which supports the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts at Newhall Elementary School is looking for business leaders and community members to apply for available seats on its board of directors.
Valencia based Princess Cruises celebrated a momentous construction milestone with the float out of the cruise line’s bespoke, next-generation ship, Sun Princess, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health has issued a health alert warning residents of the increased risk of overdose and death associated with xylazine, which is increasingly present within illicit drugs in California.
In anticipation of the March 31, 2023, end to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency protections for Los Angeles County residents receiving Medi-Cal benefits, the Department of Public Social Services is asking customers to update their contact information to help keep their coverage active.
The College of the Canyons Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will be offering free tax preparation services to individuals who made less than $60,000 in 2022, persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking skills.
Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on April 29, 2023, where participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.
A Hearing of Protest for the proposed 2023 Los Angeles County Weed Abatement and Brush Clearance Program is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 10 a.m. in City Council Chambers located at City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita, CA 91355.
