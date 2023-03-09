California Amateur Hockey Association Coming to The Cube

The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia is excited to host the 2023 California Amateur Hockey Association state championships this weekend, March 10-12 and the weekend of March 24-26. Ice athletes from Orange County, San Diego, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita and more will compete in their respective divisions to win the coveted State Championships title.

The first competition weekend will feature hockey players at the AA-level, while the second weekend will be A-level athletes. The ages for state championships range from 11-years-old to 18-years-old. Residents and visitors are encouraged to come out to The Cube and cheer on the teams as they skate towards a win.

For attendees who want to snack on ice rink favorites or order delicious plates inspired by Maria’s Deli can head over to the on-site restaurant, The Grille at The Cube. Attendees can also check out the City Store to purchase a wide variety of cozy clothing to keep them warm while watching the games. For more information about the championship or CAHA, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661)257-2823.

