TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships

The Master’s University men’s golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men’s Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.

Their 54-hole total of 850 was 18 strokes off the pace set by OUAZ and three strokes ahead of Arizona Christian. The Mustangs improved dramatically from the beginning of the season when the GSAC Coaches’ Poll had them finishing fourth.

Jonathan Larson was named GSAC Golfer of the Year and Wes Opliger was named Freshman of the Year.

The women’s 3-day total of 973 easily fit the team into fifth, which is exactly where coaches thought they would finish according to the Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Larson, who had the 36-hole lead, finished third in the men’s individual competition, one stroke off the lead. Larson’s final round 3-under 69 gave him a 54-hole total of 10-under 206.

DonDon Bumacod fired the low round of the day, a 6-under 66 to move him up eight places to eighth place. The junior out of Sylmar, Calif. had a 54-hole total of 2-under 214.

Seth Bishop also posted a red number in round three, a 3-under 69 to finish T12 at even-par 216. Wes Opliger was 15th at 1-over, and Mitchell Briley came in 20th at 10-over.

Hannah Ulibarri, who was named All-GSAC, led the Lady Mustangs with a seventh place finish individually. Bella Huff came in 20th, Nicole Southard T22, Peyton Grider T24 and Grace Aamot 32nd.

Now The Master’s will await their fate for selection to the NAIA National Championships, both as a team and as individuals.

