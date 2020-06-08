[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
California Education Dept. Gets $500K Grant to Address Implicit Bias, Racism
| Monday, Jun 8, 2020
implicit bias

SACRAMENTO — The California Department of Education has received a $500,000 philanthropic grant to train all of CDE’s 2,500 employees in implicit bias and to create guidance for school districts across California to help them accelerate their efforts to dismantle systemic racism in education.

During a virtual media check-in Thursday, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond said this initiative is an important step to addressing the persistent inequities students of color have faced—including academic achievement gaps and disproportionate discipline—for decades in public education.

“Although this work was underway before the tragic deaths of George Floyd and others sparked the widespread unrest we see across the country, we know that we must accelerate the work of disrupting institutional racism with a sense of urgency,” Thurmond said. “We are grateful to be the recipient of such a large statewide investment that will support educators closing achievement gaps and securing racial justice for our students.”

The $500,000 grant was awarded by the S. D. Bechtel Jr. Foundation and secured through a partnership with the Californians Dedicated to Education Foundation, the philanthropic arm of CDE. The grant will fund the California Implicit Bias Training Initiative, a multi-pronged, months-long plan to partner with implicit bias and racial justice experts who will not only train CDE employees across the state, but also help CDE develop resources and guidance for schools to infuse implicit bias training into existing professional development.

During his remarks, Thurmond also called for greater mental health and counseling support for students who are experiencing trauma. The emotional distress of processing the impacts of the pandemic and the tragic events and unrest sweeping across the country are having a cumulative impact on all students, especially black and brown students who are more likely to experience chronic trauma that impacts their academic achievement.

Thurmond invited two experts to join Thursday’s remarks: Dr. Daniel Lee, President-Elect for the New Jersey Psychological Association and Principal Consultant of N-PSY-T Psychological Services, who is developing a model for schools to address the impacts of implicit bias on student achievement, and Christine Stoner-Mertz, CEO of the California Alliance of Child and Family Services. Both spoke about the role that access to quality mental health resources can aid students during this time.

During remarks, both offered insight into how they will be working with Thurmond as he and CDE lead the next steps in this effort.

An archived broadcast of the full media check-in can be viewed on the CDE’s Facebook page.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening

California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
Monday, Jun 8, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
FULL STORY...

California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production

California Set to Reopen Schools, Bars, Gyms; Resume Film, TV, Music Production
Saturday, Jun 6, 2020
California will permit schools, bars, gyms, hotels and other facilities to reopen, and music, television and film production to resume with certain restrictions starting June 12 in locations that meet state criteria for COVID-19 containment and preparedness.
FULL STORY...

June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening

June 8: Thurmond to Issue State Guidance for Schools Reopening
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond will release the California Department of Education’s guidance document, “Stronger Together: A Guidebook for the Safe Reopening of California’s Public Schools,” on Monday, June 8.
FULL STORY...

SCV Students Lead Call for Change

SCV Students Lead Call for Change
Friday, Jun 5, 2020
Spearheading the many marches and messages through megaphones in the name of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement in the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday were some of the community’s very own students.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva issued information Monday about the department's policy on the use of force, both current and under review for changes as outlined by Campaign ZERO.
Villanueva, LASD Act on Reforms Outlined by Campaign ZERO
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Actor-comedian Marty Ross, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will perform on NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday, June 9, starting at 8 p.m.
June 9: SCV Comic Marty Ross to Yuk it Up on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 823 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,228 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 25 more than reported Sunday.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 2,228 Total Cases in SCV, 131,319 Statewide
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education has released comprehensive guidance for the safe reopening of campuses and classrooms this fall.
California Releases Guidance for Public Schools’ Safe Reopening
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will return with its first interactive Zoom meeting, “Fundraising in the Time of COVID-19,” on Thursday, June 11 starting at 12 p.m.
June 11: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet Virtually
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
L.A. County has teamed up with California Association of Area Agencies on Aging to spearhead its June "Lifting Up Voices" elder abuse awareness campaign.
L.A. County: Know the Signs of Elder Abuse
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
Will these protests help end racial injustice and create policy that makes us all equal in the eyes of the law? Time will tell. If and when they do, my daughter can say she was part of a movement that made a difference.
A Sign From My Daughter | Commentary by Pearl Obispo
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
The city of Santa Clarita's Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board will hold its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, June 9, at 3 p.m.
June 9: Tourism Marketing District Advisory Board Regular Meeting
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
She was a concert pianist. He, an aerospace engineer who helped put a man on the moon. They were married 60 years.
Sweet Music | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
H.R. 7010, the “Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act,” which will enhance and improve the Paycheck Protection Program to better ensure American small businesses can weather the COVID-19 pandemic, was signed into law by the president June 5.
Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act Signed Into Law
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain a 75-acre brush fire, dubbed the "Equestrian Fire," near Pitchess Detention Center early Monday morning.
‘Equestrian Fire’ Breaks Out Near Pitchess Detention Center Early Monday
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
The strength of our college and our community will always be our ability to come together and care for each other, but especially now. That’s why we look back on this semester with a sense of appreciation. All of us – students, faculty, staff, administrators – were pushed outside our comfort zones and forced to adapt to a new reality.
A Unique Semester | Commentary by Dr. Dianne Van Hook (Video)
Today in SCV History (June 8)
1851 - Newhall prohibitionist Henry Clay Needham born in Kentucky [story]
H.C. Needham
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Sunday confirmed 1,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 new deaths due to the virus countywide, with a total of 2,203 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 102 more than Saturday.
Sunday COVID-19 Roundup: 102 New Cases in SCV, 63,844 Total Countywide
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Coronavirus cases might take a dip during the summer months, but once flu season starts, it will hit us with a vengeance. This is the calm before the storm. Realize there is no cure, treatment or vaccine yet.
Seniors: Stock Up for Winter | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Today in SCV History (June 7)
1861 - Fort Tejon commander ordered to abandon fort (est. 1854) & transfer garrison to Los Angeles [story]
Fort Tejon
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
In response to Mayor Cameron Smyth’s social distancing suggestions, the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) will be moving their summer session online.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Offering Virtual Summer Session
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
If Leonardo Martinez were to trace his journey from graduating from Saugus High School to his College of the Canyons graduation on June 5, the line would be anything but linear.
Physics Student Finds Motivation, Inspiration at COC
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
To accommodate social distancing, the students of the Santa Clarita Youth Orchestra (SCVYO) have continued to meet virtually every week during regular rehearsal times, and the Artistic Staff of SCVYO have made sure that the quality of education has not diminished.
Santa Clarita Valley Youth Orchestra Adjusting to New Norm
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
The Santa Clarita Public Library is excited to launch its 2020 Summer Reading Program, running from Monday, June 8 - Saturday, July 25.
Summer Reading Program Coming to Santa Clarita Public Library
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a motion Tuesday that urges the Sheriff’s Department, and the 46 different police departments within the county, to update their use-of-force policies and where appropriate new ones, such as requiring officers to intervene and halt officers from using excessive force.
Supes Expected to Review Motion Urging LASD, Police Departments to Update Use-of-Force Policies
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Saturday 1,329 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 new deaths due to the virus countywide, and a total of 2,101 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley since the pandemic began, 96 more than reported Friday.
Saturday COVID-19 Roundup: 126,016 Cases Statewide, 2,101 SCV Cases
Newsom Working Toward New Statewide Policing Standard, Criminal Justice Reforms
After a week of engagement with civic leaders and law enforcement in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and demonstrations nationwide, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday his support for new policing and criminal justice reforms.
Newsom Working Toward New Statewide Policing Standard, Criminal Justice Reforms
