California to lose seat in U.S. House

California will send one fewer person to the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Census Bureau announced Monday in a statement including U.S. population statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census.

Starting with the next session of Congress, in January 2023, California’s congressional delegation will comprise 52 House representatives — instead of the current 53 — and two U.S. Senators.

Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will also each lose one seat in the House. These seats will go to Texas, which picks up two, and Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon, which will each pick up one seat.

“It’s no surprise that California is losing a Congressional seat. We’ve seen how California’s failed policies like AB 5 paired with our sky-high taxes are causing more and more people to flee our state for states like Texas,” said U.S. Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita. “That is why every day in Congress I’m fighting to ensure California’s failed policies don’t get uploaded to the federal level.”

The U.S. population on April 1, 2020, stood at 331,449,281 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which uses data from the decennial census to apportion seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In California, the resident population increased from 37,253,956 in 2010 to 39,576,757 in 2020.

