U.S. Census Bureau Suspends Field Ops Till April 1

The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending field operations for the 2020 Census through April 1 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Census Director Steven Dillingham announced Wednesday in a statement, which follows:
Less than one week ago, the 2020 Census fully kicked off, and invitations continue to arrive in mailboxes across the nation. As of (Wednesday) morning, more than eleven million households have responded. America is stepping up to shape our future and ensure families and communities are counted.
Beginning today, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020.
The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.
During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly.
In late May, census takers around the nation will begin visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help complete the count. As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, we will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.
The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and can also respond by phone or mail. Everyone should respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation — and when they’re finished, they can make sure their friends, families and social networks know about the importance of responding.
It has never been easier to respond to the census, and the 2020 Census will count everyone accurately. We recognize that many people plan to access the 2020 Census through other response modes, such as phone or paper, which is why the 2020 Census has such a nimble design.
On March 15, 2020, the Census Bureau announced several adaptations to our group quarters operations to accommodate recent scheduling changes on college campuses as leadership takes action to keep students and faculty safe.
For all other Census Bureau household and economic surveys separate from the 2020 Decennial Census, Bureau personnel will begin using phone calls instead of in-person visits. In the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, we are working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely.
Once again, we encourage everyone to respond online today at 2020Census.gov.
Respondents can also respond by calling the number provided in their invitation or by mail once they have received a paper form.
With the flexibility and support of the American people, we will achieve a complete and accurate count which helps guide funding decisions for things like hospitals, roads and emergency services.
* * * * *
Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Following guidance from state and local health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 and to encourage social distancing, all Los Angeles County Military & Veterans Affairs locations will be closed for business until further notice.
With thousands of Los Angeles County residents suddenly unemployed or underemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county Department of Public Social Services is providing the financial resources listed below to help those experiencing financial challenges:
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
The Santa Clarita City Council will consider a resolution declaring its intention to transition from an at-large to a district-based election system at a special meeting on Thursday, March 19, at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall.
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
Tests for the novel coronavirus COVID-19 remain woefully inadequate in the United States as disease sweeps the nation, but President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday there is a focus to speed up the production of masks and ventilators.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday the state’s approximately 6 million public school students will likely not go back to school before the summer break, offering a sobering look at the degree to which everyday life will alter for the foreseeable future in the Golden State.
The Defense Department has agreed to provide medical supplies and capabilities to the Department of Health and Human Services to help combat further infections, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said at a Pentagon news conference Tuesday.
Several hours after Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the closure of many public places to slow the spread of the COVID-19, homeless people woke up wondering where they could go to shower and charge their phones.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) to date. The public should not think one location is safer than the other.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.