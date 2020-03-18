[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 18
1919 - Swall Hotel in Newhall burns down (corner Main & Market) [story]
Swall Hotel
U.S. Census Bureau Suspends Field Ops Till April 1
| Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
census bureau

The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending field operations for the 2020 Census through April 1 due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Census Director Steven Dillingham announced Wednesday in a statement, which follows:

Less than one week ago, the 2020 Census fully kicked off, and invitations continue to arrive in mailboxes across the nation. As of (Wednesday) morning, more than eleven million households have responded. America is stepping up to shape our future and ensure families and communities are counted.

Beginning today, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020.

The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.

During this pause in field operations, the Census Bureau will continue to evaluate all 2020 Census operations. Should any additional adjustments need to be made, the Census Bureau will communicate these changes broadly and promptly.

In late May, census takers around the nation will begin visiting households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census to help complete the count. As we continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak, we will adjust census taker and survey operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities.

The public is strongly encouraged to respond to the 2020 Census online using a desktop computer, laptop, smartphone, or tablet, and can also respond by phone or mail. Everyone should respond to the 2020 Census as soon as they receive their invitation — and when they’re finished, they can make sure their friends, families and social networks know about the importance of responding.

It has never been easier to respond to the census, and the 2020 Census will count everyone accurately. We recognize that many people plan to access the 2020 Census through other response modes, such as phone or paper, which is why the 2020 Census has such a nimble design.

On March 15, 2020, the Census Bureau announced several adaptations to our group quarters operations to accommodate recent scheduling changes on college campuses as leadership takes action to keep students and faculty safe.

For all other Census Bureau household and economic surveys separate from the 2020 Decennial Census, Bureau personnel will begin using phone calls instead of in-person visits. In the limited number of instances where an in-person visit is necessary, we are working closely with public health authorities to ensure each visit is accomplished safely.

Once again, we encourage everyone to respond online today at 2020Census.gov.

Respondents can also respond by calling the number provided in their invitation or by mail once they have received a paper form.

With the flexibility and support of the American people, we will achieve a complete and accurate count which helps guide funding decisions for things like hospitals, roads and emergency services.

census bureau

* * * * *

Always check with trusted sources such as those below for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus COVID-19:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

World Health Organization

City of Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
Trump Signs Massive Coronavirus COVID-19 Response Bill
The Senate voted Wednesday to send a House-approved bill covering free COVID-19 testing and paid sick leave to President Donald Trump’s desk, and he promptly signed it into law.
FULL STORY...
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
Study Finds ‘Silent Transmission’ of COVID-19 by People Without Symptoms
A new study of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in China has found what a Texas university describes as the strongest evidence yet of silent transmission - that people are spreading the new virus and the disease it causes before they ever show symptoms.
FULL STORY...
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
Wednesday, Mar 18, 2020
Dow Resets to Trump Inauguration Day
The so-called "Trump Bump" is another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic, as virtually any gains in the stock market since President Trump took office vanished Wednesday as markets slumped dramatically.
FULL STORY...
%d bloggers like this: