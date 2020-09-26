Residents Warned of 2020 Census Scam

The 2020 census is underway and it is your civic duty to participate, but beware of scammers using this opportunity to steal your personal information.

In the Census Scam, con artists send emails claiming to be United States Census Bureau representatives and ask for information such as your Social Security number and bank or credit card accounts. They also may request donations.

Crooks also will go house-to-house giving the false impression that they are collecting census responses.

Tips:

– The U.S. Census Bureau will never ask you for donations or your Social Security number, bank account or credit card details.

– The U.S. Census Bureau will not send you an email. If you receive an email, do not reply, click any links or open any attachments.

– If someone visits your home, verify their identity by checking for a valid identification badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date.

– If you suspect criminal activity, contact your local law enforcement agency.

For more information on how to protect your personal information, view the video from Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey [here].