Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.

The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement and grinding work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.

Currently, construction work is on-going Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 14 – Friday, Sept. 1

North and Southbound SR-14

Pavement Grinding Work between Technology Drive and Avenue A

Full Freeway Closure:

Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound SR-14

K-rail Installation between Avenue F and Avenue H

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over”.

