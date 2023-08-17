header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
94°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 17
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
| Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
SR 14

Click on photo to enlarge map.

The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.

The closures are necessary to perform pavement replacement and grinding work that will extend the life of the existing lanes by a minimum of 40 years and improve ride quality.

Currently, construction work is on-going Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and Friday through Saturday, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. to minimize traffic impacts.

Closures are as follows:

Monday, Aug. 14 – Friday, Sept. 1

North and Southbound SR-14

Pavement Grinding Work between Technology Drive and Avenue A

Full Freeway Closure:

Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Southbound SR-14

K-rail Installation between Avenue F and Avenue H

Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and grinding associated with construction activities. Detour signs will be posted. Motorists should expect delays and are strongly advised to use alternate routes. Real time traffic information can be found at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.

The project cost is estimated at $164 million. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, California is the contractor.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” and to “Move Over”.

State Route 14 Closures
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NewsBreak
LOCAL NEWS HEADLINES
> LOCAL NEWS ARCHIVE
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Two students from The Master’s University won a research award at one of the largest undergraduate biology conferences in the country.
FULL STORY...
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Mobile IV Therapy is excited to announce the launch of a new scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
FULL STORY...
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
Thursday, Aug 17, 2023
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
FULL STORY...
Keep Up With Our Facebook
SCVTV Santa Clarita
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
This week, REDCAT presents the 20th annual New Original Works (NOW) Festival, a celebration of Los Angeles’ vibrant community of artists creating new performance work.
Calartians Featured at 20th Annual REDCAT NOW Festival
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Following a series of public committee and board meetings, SCV Water adopted its biennial budget for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25 in May.
SCV Water’s Biennial Budget Now Online
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
As of  5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug.  30, the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration will permanently close its Santa Clarita office
Local CDTFA Office Closing Aug. 30
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
Two students from The Master’s University won a research award at one of the largest undergraduate biology conferences in the country.
TMU Students Recognized at Notable Biology Conference
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Mobile IV Therapy is excited to announce the launch of a new scholarship to benefit high school students in the Santa Clarita Valley.
New Scholarship Launched to Benefit SCV Students
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 158 new cases and one additional death from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
Weekly COVID-19 Roundup: One New SCV Death; 158 New Local Cases
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled Lane Closures on the northbound and southbound Antelope Valley Freeway / State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
Caltrans Announces Continued SR-14 Lane Closures
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the following Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters due to bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested.
Bacterial Levels Remain High at L.A. County Beaches
Today in SCV History (Aug. 17)
1925 - Newhall School Board announces meeting to determine fate of 3rd consecutive Newhall School at Lyons & Kansas Street (it was cut up and turned into homes) [story]
Newhall School
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
The Covid pandemic rewrote the social contract between employer and employee, creating new opportunities for work scheduling and locations.
Marcia Mayeda | A Pawsitive Work Environment
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
California State University, Northridge Cinema and Television Arts student, Sara Sims, is a Student Academy Award semifinalist for her thesis documentary “#2276”, an idea developed from the discovery that she had 10 half-siblings.
CSUN Documentary Thesis Film “#2276” Selected as a Semifinalist for the Student Academy Awards
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a webinar featuring a variety of inspirational speakers who discussed the importance and journey of ethnic studies in California.
State Superintendent Discusses Importance of Establishing Ethnic Studies Curriculum
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
The history of cannabis cultivation is an extensive one, often untold, unexplored, and unheard. California State University, Northridge anthropology professor, Rachel Giraudo, is on a multidisciplinary team trying to rectify that. 
CSUN Professor Co-Principal Investigator on Cannabis Research Grant
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook was unanimously appointed to serve on the College Promise National Advisory Board.
Van Hook Appointed to College Promise National Advisory Board
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
The 11th annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at 12 p.m. at the SCV Senior center. Registration is now open for chili chefs.
Oct. 7: 11th Annual SCV Charity Chili-Cookoff
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
The United Soccer Coaches have selected CSUN’s Jamar Ricketts as 1-of-32 forwards on its NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Players to Watch for the 2023 season.
CSUN Forward Named 2023 Player to Watch
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
The Valley Industry Association is pleased to announce the nominees for the 2023 VIA Awards.
Valley Industry Association Announces 2023 VIA Award Nominees
Today in SCV History (Aug. 16)
1956 - Battle of Palmdale rages over the skies of Santa Clarita [story]
Battle of Palmdale
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Center is seeking business partners to help support "Paint the Town Pink" this October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Circle of Hope Cancer Support Seeks Partners for 31 Days of Hope
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Have you ever wondered what types of programs and services we offer at Child & Family Center? A tour of the Child & Family Center will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sept. 28: Tour the Child & Family Center
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that registration for fall and winter programs such as hockey, basketball, pickleball and more is now open.
Santa Clarita Fall Sports Registration is Now Open
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
The city of Santa Clarita has announced that due to warranty repairs, there will be patchwork road construction on three intersections on Golden Valley Road now through Monday, Aug. 28.
Construction on Golden Valley Road Intersections Through Aug. 28
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
Former College of the Canyons standout pitcher Jacob Lopez made his Major League Baseball debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, Aug. 14, pitching the final three innings of his new club's 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Former Cougar Jacob Lopez Makes MLB debut with Tampa Bay
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: