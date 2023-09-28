Caltrans Announces I-5 Castaic Area Lane Closures

Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.

The California Department of Transportation strongly advises motorists using I-5 in this area to start their travel earlier than usual to allow extra travel time as crews will close two lanes each day for a paving operation. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Oct. 2, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

On Northbound I-5, four miles north of Lake Hughes Road (at postmile 63.5) the right two lanes (#3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for three-fourths of a mile.

Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

On Northbound I-5, one-fourth of a mile north of Templin Highway (at postmile 66.22) the right two lanes (#3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for about one and a half miles.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

On Southbound I-5, three miles south of Vista Del Lago Road (at postmile 71.2) the right two lanes (#3 and 4 lanes) will be closed for one-fourth of a mile.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Closure locations and hours, including the opening time each day, are subject to change.

To see current highway closures and traffic information any time 24/7, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or use the free QuickMap app for digital devices. Caltrans reminds drivers to “Slow for The Cone Zone” and “Be Work Zone Alert.”

