Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.

The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Detours will be posted as follows:

– Northbound Traffic on San Fernando Blvd: Detour west on Empire Avenue and north on Buena Vista Street to northbound I-5.

– Eastbound Traffic on Empire Avenue: Detour south on San Fernando Blvd. to Burbank Blvd. to northbound I-5.

The construction is part of the I-5 HOV Lanes and Interchange Improvements Project by Caltrans and Metro (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) which constructed I-5 carpool lanes, the I-5 Empire Avenue interchange, the I-5 Burbank Blvd. Bridge, pavement in both directions on I-5, realigned ramps and elevated railroad tracks to eliminate street-level crossings. The project’s completion date is this year.

More information is at the project’s website, My5LA.com, and on Twitter @My5LA.

