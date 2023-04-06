Caltrans Announces New I-5 On-Ramp Closures in Burbank

The California Department of Transportation advises motorists that the northbound Interstate 5 on-ramp at Empire Avenue/San Fernando Blvd. is scheduled to be closed for construction on Monday, April 10 to Monday, April 17 at 5 a.m.
The schedule is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Detours will be posted as follows:
– Northbound Traffic on San Fernando Blvd: Detour west on Empire Avenue and north on Buena Vista Street to northbound I-5.
– Eastbound Traffic on Empire Avenue: Detour south on San Fernando Blvd. to Burbank Blvd. to northbound I-5.
The construction is part of the I-5 HOV Lanes and Interchange Improvements Project by Caltrans and Metro (Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority) which constructed I-5 carpool lanes, the I-5 Empire Avenue interchange, the I-5 Burbank Blvd. Bridge, pavement in both directions on I-5, realigned ramps and elevated railroad tracks to eliminate street-level crossings. The project’s completion date is this year.
More information is at the project’s website, My5LA.com, and on Twitter @My5LA.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is proud to announce the launch of the L.A. County Heart Heroes 2023 Campaign, with the goal to train 500,000 Los Angeles County residents and workers in hands-only CPR by Dec. 31, 2023.
A federal judge has ordered California to stop enforcing important components of its handgun control laws after a group of gun owners and gun lobbying groups sued claiming the laws violate their Second Amendment rights.
The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
Each year during the month of April, the nation celebrates the rights granted under the Civil Rights Act of 1968, Title VIII, which guarantees the right to equal housing opportunities for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, gender, families with children, persons with disabilities, and national origin. It also includes requirements that reasonable accommodations be made for persons with disabilities.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion Tuesday that declares April 2023 as Arts Month in Los Angeles County and praises the contributions of artists, arts administrators, arts organizations, culture bearers and arts educators throughout the county. The motion was authored by Board Chair and Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn and Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.
After a three year absence the 38th Annual Lilac Festival in Pine Mountain Club will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The outdoors festival will feature arts & crafts booths, music, vendors and more.
Joelle Min, a Claremont McKenna College junior from the Santa Clarita Valley, has been named a finalist for the Truman Scholarship, the nation’s most prestigious and competitive scholarship for aspiring public service leaders.
